Nuclear Bunker Survival Simulator Codes (2024-11-06)

Ready to try and survive a dangerous bunker? That’s what Nuclear Bunker Survival Simulator is all about! If you’re looking for some free rewards, here are all the latest Nuclear Bunker Survival Simulator codes. Keep reading to find out how to redeem them!

All Nuclear Bunker Survival Simulator Codes

Nuclear Bunker Survival Simulator Codes (Working)

release : 2x cash potion

: 2x cash potion update1 : 2x gold potion

: 2x gold potion kayo : 2x power potion

: 2x power potion hazard : 2x luck potion

: 2x luck potion bunker : 5x luck potion

: 5x luck potion nuclear: 3x power potion

Nuclear Bunker Survival Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Nuclear Bunker Survival Simulator at the moment.

How To Redeem Codes In Nuclear Bunker Survival Simulator

To redeem codes in the game, simply follow these simple steps:

Open Nuclear Bunker Survival Simulator on Roblox.

On the right side on the screen, click the Codes (X) button.

Now, you need to input a username that follows the developer and is also a verified Roblox account.

After you have verified, copy and paste the code you want from the list.

Click on the redeem button and enjoy your rewards!

How To Get More Nuclear Bunker Survival Simulator Codes

Since you need to be following the developer on X to even use codes, that would be the quickest way to access all the latest codes as they will be posting them regularly. You might also want to join their Roblox group for more updates. Naturally, another great way to get your hands on all the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

In this game in particular, you need to first be a verified follower on X before using codes, so make sure you’ve done that first. If the code is still not working, chances are there might be some typos or hidden spaces in there. Make sure you copy and paste them exactly as they are.

If you still are not having luck, then the code might have expired since publishing. Always remember to use them as soon as you see them.

