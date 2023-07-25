Guides

Now.gg Alternative For Roblox

How about an alternative that doesn't have disruptive ads?

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Now.gg is a solid service when it comes to streaming games over your browser, including Roblox. This is especially true if you have a bargain bin smartphone since the performance relies solely on your network connection and not your hardware. However, Now.gg can get annoying with its ads, so if you’re looking for an alternative, we recommend playing Roblox using Steam.

How to Use Steam as a Now.gg Alternative For Roblox

Yes, you read that right: You can use Steam as a Now.gg alternative. However, you’ll at least need a PC to run the game remotely. The good news is that bargain bin laptops and PCs fare much better at running Roblox than low-end mobile devices. Even a crappy $200 Chromebook makes it work. If your PC runs Roblox, you’re good to go.

  1. Create a Steam account and install Steam Link to your mobile device.

    Steam Link is available for both Android and iOS.

  2. Add Roblox to your Steam library.

    Go to the Library tab in Steam and click ‘Add a Game’ in the bottom-left corner, then choose ‘Add a Non-Steam Game.’ Locate and check the Roblox Player.how to add a non-steam game

  3. Launch Steam Link and connect with your PC.

    You’ll need to be at your computer for this. To connect, Steam Link will provide a four digit code that you need to punch in on Steam.

  4. Leave Big Picture Mode.

    Once Steam Link is connected and you’re in control, select Menu in the bottom-left corner. Choose ‘Exit Big Picture Mode’ and you’ll return to your desktop, still connected.how to exit big picture mode in steam link

  5. Launch Roblox Player from the desktop.

    With your mobile device, while using Steam Link, you can double-click the Roblox Player!

Pretty neat, right? It takes some getting used to, though, but it totally works and you don’t have to deal with ads. A physical controller (PS4, PS5, Xbox) will work best and all are recognized by Steam and Roblox, but the touchscreen works fine, too. You’re going to need some codes, so check out A Piece and Dead by Roblox for freebies!

