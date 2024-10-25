Image Credit: Bethesda
Ninjitsu Master of Elements Codes (2024-10-25)

Prepare for war!
Published: Oct 25, 2024 12:01 pm

Looking for Ninjitsu Master of Elements codes? This Roblox game is inspired by the beloved LEGO spin-off franchise, with plenty of combat and opportunities to upgrade your fighter. Fortunately, you can level up even further by using these codes to get freebies.

All Ninjitsu Master of Elements Codes

Ninjitsu Master of Elements Codes (Working)

  • MOE2024: Random scroll and epic chest
  • lightning: Rare chest
  • talent fix: Two stat refunds
  • Ninjitsu: Two stat refunds
  • locking stone: Locking Stone x10
  • chest: Epic chest
  • talent: Two stat refunds
  • weapon upgrade: Elemental Shard x200

Ninjitsu Master of Elements Codes (Expired)

  • No expired codes.
The code redemption screen in Ninjitsu Master of Elements.

How to Redeem Codes in Ninjitsu Master of Elements

The redemption process in Ninjitsu Master of Elements is incredibly easy. Here’s what you have to do:

  • Load into Ninjitsu Master of Elements from the Roblox game page.
  • Once you’re in a lobby, press the Code button at the top of the screen.
  • Type a code from our list into the text box and press Claim.
  • Check the pop-up message that appears below to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Ninjitsu Master of Elements Codes?

You’ll find codes on the Ninjitsu Master of Elements Discord server. Once you’ve joined and selected your permissions, look out for the ‘update-log’ channel. Here, the devs share weekly codes, often coinciding with updates or milestones. There’s also an X page, but no codes there yet.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and visit Twinfinite each time you play Ninjitsu Master of Elements. We’ll keep an eye out for codes, adding new ones to our list as they arrive. That way, you don’t need to look for them yourself!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, the greatest chance is that the code you want to use has expired. This happens an awful lot in Roblox games, where each code has a limited period before it expires. Therefore, you’ll want to redeem each one the instant you spot it on our list.

If it does seem active, ensure you’re typing the code in exactly as it’s displayed on our list. Even the slightest typo will cause the code to not work, so it may be easier to copy and paste them instead.

Those are all the Ninjitsu Master of Elements codes available right now! For more Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link, our Anime Vanguards tier list, and Five Nights TD tier list. We’ve also got Capybara Go codes, a Black Ops 6 Terminus easter egg guide, and the Liberty Falls easter egg.

