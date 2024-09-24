Image Credit: Bethesda
Gold Rush Codes [BETA] (September 2024)

More workers means more gold!
Published: Sep 24, 2024 09:55 am

Updated: September 24, 2024

We added all codes!

Gold Rush is one of those tycoon experiences that can be beaten extremely quickly. However, you’ll need to do a lot of the work yourself, unless you’ve got a few extra workers, of course. To get that extra workforce for free, redeem the Gold Rush codes we listed below.

All Active Gold Rush Codes

IMPORTANT: Redeem boost codes only when you have no boosts active, as they can bug out. Also, claim new workers after you’ve finished the tutorial. If any of the codes work but you can’t see the bonuses, make a private server and try again.

  • 2000LIKES: +1 Permanent Worker (New)
  • 1000LIKES: 10-Minute Small Luck Boost (New)
  • 500LIKES: 10-Minute Big Luck Boost (New)
  • 100LIKES: +1 Permanent Worker (New)
  • 50LIKES: +1 Permanent Worker (New)

Expired Gold Rush Codes

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Gold Rush

Codes redemption menu in Gold Rush Roblox experience
  1. Open Gold Rush on Roblox.
  2. Click on Free Gift on the right.
  3. Type or paste your code into the input field at the bottom.
  4. Hit Enter/Send to claim the code and receive the freebies.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

  • Spelling mistake: Codes for Gold Rush aren’t case-sensitive, but they can still be hard to spell. So, instead of typing them out, it’s best you copy-paste them into the input field.
  • Already claimed code: Each code’s bonuses will apply only once per account. So, if you redeem one multiple times, you won’t get any extra rewards, no matter what the in-game notifications say.
  • Expired code: Codes can be deactivated by the developers without any notice. So, it’s best you redeem them as soon as you find them.

How to Get More Gold Rush Codes

The best places to look for more codes are the Game Zone Guild’s official Discord server and Roblox group. Also, you should check out the game’s Roblox page whenever you can to see whether the devs posted some there.

However, know that codes get removed from these places even though they might still be working. Therefore, it’s best to look for a list that has older codes, too, and bookmark it so that you have all the boosts at your disposal in case you want to replay it in the future.

That does it for our list of Gold Rush codes and instructions on how to claim them in-game. If you need codes for other titles, check out the Roblox section on our website to find them. There, you can also find tier lists for the most popular TD titles, including Anime Vanguards, Anime Defenders, and Five Nights TD.

