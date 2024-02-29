Category:
Roblox Goal Kick Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Published: Feb 29, 2024 11:18 am
A Roblox character about to kick a football in Goal Kick Simulator.
Image Source: Roblox

Ever fancied yourself as a wannabe goalkeeper? While a big part of the role is saving shots, kicking the ball as far as you can is equally important. Fortunately, there’s a Roblox game out there to help hone your skills. Read on to see all Roblox Goal Kick Simulator codes.

All Roblox Goal Kick Simulator Codes

Goal Kick Simulator Codes (Active)

  • THXFORPLAYING: 40k Gems
  • SANTA: 4k Gems

Goal Kick Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Goal Kick Simulator

The code redemption page in Goal Kick Simulator.
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Actually making use of these codes is a very straightforward process. If you aren’t sure of what to do, here are our instructions:

  • Load into Goal Kick Simulator via the Roblox game page.
  • Tap on the Twitter bird icon to bring up a text box.
  • Paste a code from our list into the text box and hit Redeem.
  • Confirm on the screen that pops up to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Do You Get More Roblox Goal Kick Simulator Codes?

The most ideal place to check for more codes is the game’s Roblox page, as linked above. Conveniently, the developer Dream Simulators links both current codes in the description. This includes one code tied to a like goal and one to a current in-game event. Equally, it teases when the next code will land, so you’ve always got a freebie to look forward to.

Outside of that, we recommend joining the game’s Discord server and following it on X. Both are barebones for codes right now, but that could change in the future.

Why Are My Roblox Goal Kick Simulator Codes Not Working?

There are two likely causes if you’re trying to redeem a code but having no luck: either it has expired or something has gone wrong with the formatting.

The former scenario is the most common, because most Roblox devs only keep codes active for a short window of time. Since Goal Kick Simulator rotates coupons based on current like goals, it means they can change on a whim whenever the game surges in popularity. To avoid this scenario, we recommend redeeming each code as you spot it.

Failing that, ensure you’re actually inputting the code correctly. That means adhering to all capitalization, spacing, and numbers spotted in the coupon.

What is Goal Kick Simulator?

Similar to other Roblox sports games, Goal Kick Simulator tasks you with kicking a ball as far as you can. It sounds like a simple premise, but there’s a wacky spin to it. You can boot the ball off the planet entirely, sending it to space and even kicking it from other planets in our solar system.

That’s all for this guide! For more on the game, check out Stone Ball Simulator codes and Anime Punch Simulator codes. We’ve also got all shiny relic locations in Pet Sim 99.

