Roblox Stone Ball Simulator Codes (March 2024)

After some Stone Ball Simulator codes? This Roblox game from 7Days Inc. has just landed on the user-generated platform. In it, your task is to roll an increasingly massive stone ball across the hub world, making it larger by destroying castles and picking up rubble scattered on the floor. Even better, you can get a nice head-start by redeeming codes.

All Roblox Stone Ball Simulator Codes

Stone Ball Simulator Codes (Active)

release : Double coins and luck potion

: Double coins and luck potion Sun : Double coins and luck potion

: Double coins and luck potion T0K3NS: 3x Tokens

Stone Ball Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Stone Ball Simulator

The code redemption process in this game is incredibly simple. No matter whether you’re on PC, mobile, or console, this is what you need to do:

Load into Stone Ball Simulator from the Roblox game page.

From the main lobby screen, tap the Codes icon that has ‘ABX’ written above it.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Look through your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Roblox Stone Ball Simulator Codes?

The best place to look for more codes is the official Stone Ball Simulator Discord server. While you can verify your account via Bloxlink to chat in specific channels, there’s a dedicated codes channel that you can read without verification. Here, you’ll see a constantly updated list of active coupons. Set notifications for that channel and you’ll never miss one.

Outside of that, there are a few other platforms to check in on. Be sure to follow 7Days Inc. on X, with the promise of codes soon arriving there. Alongside that, the Roblox group is worth joining for some freebies.

Why Are My Roblox Stone Ball Simulator Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the coupon you’re trying to redeem in Stone Ball Simulator has expired. This is unfortunately quite a common scenario, and most Roblox devs don’t share details on how long a code will last. As such, you’ll want to redeem each and every code as soon as you spot them.

The only other situation is that you may be inputting the code incorrectly. Roblox codes tend to be case-sensitive and very particular with formatting. Make sure you’ve included all capitalization, numbers, and spacing quirks as seen on our list.

What is Roblox Stone Ball Simulator?

Stone Ball Simulator is a Roblox game where you control a gradually growing stone ball. Think of it as the classic snowball game where you roll it through snow to grow exponentially larger. This is the same concept, but with a combat-heavy twist as you attack castles to earn cash and pick up stray stones to increase your boulder’s size.

That's all for this guide!