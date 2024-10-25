Drone Simulator Codes (October 2024)

After the latest Drone Simulator codes? Flying around in Two Steps Ahead’s Roblox adventure gets even better when you’ve got extra free rewards to add to the fun. This guide will not only show you the latest codes available for the game, but how to redeem them as well.

All Drone Simulator Codes

Drone Simulator Codes (Working)

FREE UGC : 1k Cash

: 1k Cash RELEASE : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash MoneyPotion: Money Boost Potion

Drone Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Drone Simulator

There are a few steps to redeem Drone Simulator codes and get your rewards after launching the game:

Select the blue Twitter bird “Codes” button.

Click on the text box.

Enter your code.

Select “Enter!”.

If correct, you’ll get your rewards right away.

How Do You Get More Drone Simulator Codes?

You can find more Drone Simulator codes as they’re occasionally dropped on the game’s Roblox page. There is also a Discord server run by the game’s developer, Two Steps Ahead, but any codes found there are those already found and shared between members.

In this case, it’s easiest to keep this guide bookmarked as your easy go-to source knowing that each code has been confirmed and personally tested to still be working.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Any codes you’ve found to not be working are likely due to the fact they’re expired or have been entered incorrectly. To prevent the latter, copy and paste the code directly from this guide into the game’s redemption menu so there’s no room for error.

