Demon Cry Codes – Are There Any? (July 2024)

Looking for Demon Cry codes? This Roblox game formerly known as Demon Blox is an expansive RPG with in-depth mechanics, making it pretty tough for newcomers. Fortunately, you can redeem codes to get free boosts and currency, ensuring you can tackle the experience with ease.

All Demon Cry Codes

Demon Cry Codes (Working)

No working Demon Cry codes.

Demon Cry Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Demon Cry

While there aren’t any available coupons in Demon Cry yet, there is a confirmed redemption process. However, at the time of writing (July 22) the game doesn’t seem to be working, instead endlessly loading. As such, the instructions below are our best guess based on how Roblox code redemption works.

Load into Demon Cry from the Roblox game page.

Once you’ve selected a character and ended up in the lobby, tap the Settings cog icon.

Scroll until you see a Codes section with a text box.

Paste in a code from our list (once there are any!) and hit Redeem.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Do You Get More Demon Cry Codes?

As per the game itself, the best place to look is the Demon Cry Discord server. Unfortunately, the Discord link on the game page has expired, so there’s no way to properly access it right now. Outside of that, there’s also a YouTube channel and X page, which both work but don’t seem to contain codes just yet.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If you’re seeing coupons for Demon Cry but find they’re not working, the most likely scenario is that they aren’t active. Since the game has recently gone under a huge transformation, it seems any prior codes no longer work, and new active ones haven’t arrived. Therefore, we’ll have to wait and see until new codes land.

Alongside that, you’ll have to look out for the typical formatting quirks of all Roblox codes. This means adhering to any capitalization, special characters, and numbers in the code. In fact, it’s easiest to just copy and paste codes directly from our list.

