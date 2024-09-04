Image Credit: Bethesda
Player fixing his car in Custom Car Tycoon Roblox experience
Image Source: Pot4to Studio
Roblox
Custom Car Tycoon Codes (September 2024)

There is no point hiding codes around the map if they're all on signboards.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 11:07 am

Updated: Septembert 4, 2024

We added codes!

There are many puzzles you can solve while playing Custom Car Tycoon, each rewarding you with a badge or a cool bonus. Some of them can also give you codes that can’t be found anywhere else. Luckily for you, we found them all and listed them just below. Scroll down to check the full list of Custom Car Tycoon codes.

All Active Custom Car Tycoon Codes

  • PoTaToo: Potato Pattern (New)
  • CoolTire: Special Wheels Pattern (New)
  • Moneyyyy: 500 Cash (New)
  • OutOfMoney: 150 Cash
  • GameBroken: 100 Cash
  • Subscribe: 100 Cash
  • Release: 120 Cash

Expired Custom Car Tycoon Codes

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Custom Car Tycoon

Codes redemption menu in Custom Car Tyooon Roblox experience
Image Source: Pot4to Studio via Twinfinite
  1. Open Custom Car Tycoon on Roblox.
  2. Click on Inventory at the bottom of your screen.
  3. Click on Codes at the bottom.
  4. Type or copy-paste the code into the input field.
  5. Press Redeem to claim the code.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Codes for Custom Car Tycoon are case-sensitive, making typing them out harder than it has to be, which in turn results in spelling errors. To avoid them, just copy-paste the codes instead. You can do that by Double-clicking on the code to highlight it and then using Ctrl + C -> Ctrl + V.

How to Get More CCT Codes

The best places to look are the Pot4to Studio Roblox group and the Pot4to Studio Discord server. However, not all codes will be there, as some are hidden around the map, and the developers won’t allow people to share them on Discord.

That is all we have on Custom Car Tycoon codes for now. We’ll keep this post updated, so make sure to bookmark it and revisit it in the future. Also, visit the Roblox section on our website to get more codes, tier lists, and other tips and tricks!

Author
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.