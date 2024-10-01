Blox Legacy Codes – Release (October 2024)

Want some Blox Legacy codes? This brand-new Roblox experience from Jood Development is a classic RPG, loaded with bosses to fight, powers to harness, and worlds to explore. Fortunately, there are plenty of codes out there to redeem for some helpful freebies.

All Blox Legacy Codes

Blox Legacy Codes (Working)

ByeJoodPiece : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems Release!: 500 Gems

Blox Legacy Codes (Expired)

SorryForLate

How to Redeem Codes in Blox Legacy

Fortunately, it’s easy to make use of coupons in Blox Legacy. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Blox Legacy via the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the three lines icon to bring up the sidebar menu.

Tap the Twitter bird icon at the bottom to bring up a text box.

Type a code from our list into the text box and hit Redeem.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Blox Legacy Codes?

Fortunately, additional codes are available on the game page, linked above. When you take a look at the description, you’ll see a list of available codes to redeem. However, this isn’t always totally up-to-date, so it’s not the most reliable. There’s also a Discord server to join, which could host codes in the future.

Of course, we’d primarily recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Blox Legacy. We’ll do the busy work, updating our list as new codes arrive and older ones expire. That way, all you need to do is sweep up the freebies!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

There are two likely outcomes here: either the code has expired or there’s been an error in the redemption process. The former is quite a common occurrence, as Roblox codes often have short periods of availability before the devs take them out of circulation. Therefore, you’ll want to use each code the instant you see it on our list.

Other than that, double-check that there aren’t any typos when entering the code. Even one small error will result in the code not working. It may be easier to just copy-paste codes instead of manually typing them out.

