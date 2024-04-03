Are There Any Roblox Blade Slayer Codes? (April 2024)

Looking for Roblox Blade Slayer codes? This fairly new experience from KAJA Simulators will instantly feel familiar to the platform’s most hardcore users, but adds plenty of unique spins. You grind by killing NPC enemies to qualify for more intense matches, gradually growing more powerful as you progress. Of course, that’s made a bit easier thanks to codes.

All Roblox Blade Slayer Codes

Blade Slayer Codes (Active)

There are no active codes.

Blade Slayer Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Blade Slayer

At the time of writing (April 3) code functionality has not arrived in Roblox Blade Slayer yet. That said, there is a UI button indicating it’s all but imminent, so the instructions below will tell you what to do.

Load into Blade Slayer via the Roblox game page.

From the lobby, tap the Codes icon (currently blacked out) on the left of the screen.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Roblox Blade Slayer Codes?

The best place to look for any more coupons is the Blade Slayer Discord server. Once you’re signed in, look for the ‘game-news’ channel within the Blade Slayer section of the server. It’s not guaranteed yet, but codes will likely arrive there.

Other than that, it doesn’t seem like there are any other official sources for the game. As such, you should also bookmark this page and check back often. We’ll keep an eye out for coupons and update our list as soon as we spot any new ones. That way, you don’t need to constantly check the Discord to find more freebies.

Why Are My Roblox Blade Slayer Codes Not Working?

There are two likely scenarios if you’re trying to redeem a code but it isn’t working: either the code in question has expired, or there’s been a problem inputting it.

The former situation is much more common. Most Roblox codes tend to expire without any prior warning from the devs. The only way to combat this is to redeem each and every code as soon as you spot it, because you never know how long it’ll remain for.

Equally, make sure to copy and paste codes directly from our list into the in-game text box. Roblox codes are often case-sensitive and very specific with formatting. Any small discrepancy will throw up an error message, so copying codes in is a safer bet.

What is Blade Slayer?

Blade Slayer is a Roblox game where you explore a large hub world killing monsters. Doing so incrementally and slowly levels up your fighter’s stats. In turn, these advancements give you access to tougher areas, more fearsome foes, and more powerful abilities. The gameplay loop is quite typical for the Roblox platform, but there’s plenty of fun to be had.

