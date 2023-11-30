The first time you play Attack on Titan Revolution, you’re immediately adopted into a family, many of which you’re recognize like the Ackermans. Some families can offer a bunch of benefits, so naturally, some rank higher than others. For that reason, we had to rank every family in our Attack on Titan Revolution tier list.

All Attack on Titan Revolution Families Ranked

S-Tier Families

The best of the best in Attack on Titan Revolution. These S-Tier families offer incredibly powerful abilities, skills, and bonuses to Titan damage and damage overall as well as other stats:

Ackerman

Reiss

Shiki (Unobtainable)

Yeager

The chances you’ll roll one of these families is slim, but if you get your hands on one, you’re set for life!

A-Tier Families

Now we have the A-tier families, the ones that are still very strong, offer great stats and features. More importantly, rolling an A-tier family is far easier than S-tier, so if you manage to get any of these, you’ll pretty much keep this for good:

Arlert

Braun

Galliard

Leonhart

Tybur

Another thing to note is most A-tier families have a really handy regenerative skill that lets you quickly heal health!

B-Tier Families

The B-tier families or in other words: the families that make you say, “I guess that’s good enough.” They aren’t bad, nor that good, but they’ll at least perform well enough in Attack on Titan Revolution until you can replace them with an A-tier or S-tier family.

Azumabito

Braus

Finger

Grice

Kruger

Ksaver

Smith

Springer

Zoe

Additionally, most of these families only offer small bonuses so inconsequential you won’t notice a difference.

The Leftovers

What I like to call the “bottom of the barrel” families in Attack on Titan Revolution. These families aren’t just bad, they offer no bonuses whatsoever aside from Kirstein. You’re better off with a B-tier family than these rejects.

Blouse

Boyega

Bozado

Hume

Iglehaut

Inocenio

Kirstein

Munsell

Pikale

Ral

Reeves

Well, that’s every family in Attack on Titan Revolution neatly placed in our tier list. You’ll find that many of the better families tend to be of higher rarity as well, and that’s no coincidence. The rarer a family is, the more powerful they are, in general. For more helpful guides, you’ll find code lists down below, even codes for AoT: Revolution or the AoT: Revolution Trello page.