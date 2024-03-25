Roblox Arcade Punch Simulator Codes (March 2024)

As a reasonably new experience on the Roblox platform, Arcade Punch Simulator codes are in high demand. It’s a simple game that takes the classic screen-tapping gameplay but adds increased progression with your character’s strength, and the abilities they can unlock. For a helping hand in the shape of freebies, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

All Roblox Arcade Punch Simulator Codes

Arcade Punch Simulator Codes (Active)

25klikes : Weight, Belt, 3,000 Strength and 100 Wins (New)

: Weight, Belt, 3,000 Strength and 100 Wins Release : 1k Strength and 25 Wins

: 1k Strength and 25 Wins 2klikes : Potion Bundle

: Potion Bundle 10klikes : Puzzle Pieces of all rarities

: Puzzle Pieces of all rarities Easter: 500 Easter Strength and 500 Easter Eggs

Arcade Punch Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Arcade Punch Simulator

Making use of these coupons is a very easy process, requiring just a few button taps. Here’s what you’ve got to do:

Load into Arcade Punch Simulator via the Roblox game page.

Click the gold medal icon to bring up the code redemption box.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Wait for the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How to Get More Roblox Arcade Punch Simulator Codes

The best place to look for more codes is actually the game’s Roblox page. Over in the description, you’ll find all the currently active coupons, as well as details on when the next one will land.

Elsewhere, take a look at the game’s Discord server. Once you’re verified, check out the ‘announcements’ channel, where you’ll spot some exclusive codes.

Alongside that, we also recommend bookmarking this page and checking back often. We’re going to update our list as soon as more freebies land, saving you from scouring the web for them yourself.

Why Are My Roblox Arcade Punch Simulator Codes Not Working?

There are two likely scenarios if your codes aren’t working. Either the code in question has expired or there’s been an error in the redemption process.

The former is much more likely because Roblox codes are prone to disappear without warning. Devs don’t tend to provide an expiration date when sharing them, so they can stop working at any time. As such, you’re best off redeeming every code the instant it lands.

Failing that, make sure you’re typing the code exactly as seen on our list. Roblox codes are often case-sensitive and have specific formatting to follow. It’s easiest to directly copy and paste from our list right into the game.

What is Arcade Punch Simulator?

Developed by Soap!, this Roblox game tasks you with punching as fast as you can to increase your character’s Strength stat. This is helpful in PvP fights you take on periodically. The more wins you get the tougher areas of the open world you can unlock. It’s not a new concept, but it’s just as refined as ever.

That’s all for these Arcade Punch Simulator coupons! For more on Roblox, check out Eternal Piece codes and Anime Last Stand codes. We’ve also got a Toilet Tower Defense value list to browse.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more