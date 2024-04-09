Anime Spirits is a Roblox experience inspired by popular anime series, such as One Piece and Naruto. Before you start playing, I highly recommend checking out the Anime Spirits Trello board to get some helpful information and tips.

What Is Anime Spirits Trello Link?

You can access the Trello board for Anime Spirits via this link. This space contains various information cards that you can read to deepen your understanding of the game.

Here’s all the stuff you can check out in the Anime Spirits Trello board:

Islands

Bosses

NPCs

Accessories

Soul

Swords

Fighting styles

Pets

Dungeons

Perks

Specializations

Mounts

If you are just starting out, you definitely want to check out the Islands section, which contains all the locations in Anime Spirits. This will give you an overview of the game’s progression. For example, Wano is the end-game area at level 1225. The island has one boss, Kaidu, and you can accept eight side quests there.

If you look at the next section, you can find the list of bosses you can fight. Although Anime Spirits is mainly inspired by One Piece, you can fight various powerful anime characters from other series. Gojo is a boss located on Jujutsu Island, and he has four possible items to drop, such as Finger and Gojo Coat.

Next, you can check out Souls if you want to learn what type of abilities you can unlock. They are basically the game’s version of Devil Fruits, and they range from Common to Mythic. One of the rarest Souls you can get is Gilgamesh, which lets you use Enuma Elish.

Lastly, you can see the list of all Pets in this game. Some are pretty normal, such as Cat, but you can also obtain a pretty powerful Pet called Sun God. It is based on Luffy’s Gear 5, and you can get it by beating Hybrid Kaidu.

That’s the end of our guide on the Anime Spirits Trello link. For more content, you can read our article on the best anime villains and the best Roblox games.

