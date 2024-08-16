Anime League Codes – Update 1 (August 2024)

Updated: August 16, 2024 We found some codes!

Anime League is one of those games where the grind is really slow. Just getting your first pet might take over 10 minutes. However, with codes, you can speed up the grind without spending a single Robux. The best part is, you won’t have to search for them as we did that for you! Scroll down for the full list of Anime League codes.

All Active Anime League Codes

UPDATE1 : 250 Gems, 15-min Lucky Potion x2 (New)

: 250 Gems, 15-min Lucky Potion x2 RELEASE: 250 Gems, 15-min Lucky Potion (New)

Expired Anime League Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime League

Open Anime League on Roblox. Click on Shop all the way to the left. Scroll all the way down or click the second from the bottom icon on the right to move to the codes section. Type or paste your code into the input field. Click Redeem to claim the code and get your free loot.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

If you’re typing the codes out instead of copy-pasting them, there is a chance that you misspelled the code, which the game then flagged as invalid. This happens more often than you’d think, as codes for Anime League are often long and mix letters and numbers.

Now, there is also a chance that your spelling was fine but that the code you tried has already been claimed on your account or expired. In that case, you’ll get a yellow-colored notification during redemption, which basically means that you should move on to redeeming other codes.

How to Get More Anime League Codes

If you want to search for codes yourself, then the only places you need to check are the game’s Roblox page, the AnimaWorks League Roblox group, and, most importantly, the Anime League Discord server. Of these three, the Discord server might be your best bet.

However, note that the developers might remove codes that are still working in the future, and finding them through old messages can sometimes take hours. So, if you want to spare yourself that bother, bookmark this post instead and revisit it from time to time to get the latest codes.

Anyway, that does it for our list of codes for Anime League. Also, visit the Roblox section on our website to find codes for all other popular and up-and-coming experiences, including Anime Tower Defense, Sky Clickers, and Demon Training Simulator.

