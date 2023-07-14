Even though the smash hit CBS television show ended back in 2019, The Big Bang Theory still remains one of the biggest sitcoms ever created.
From the loveable camaraderie of the ragtag bunch of pals at the heart of the series to the geek-speak gags that helped bring nerd culture slap bang into the mainstream zeitgeist, The Big Bang Theory was a thoroughly enjoyable turn-off-your-brain comedy with some surprisingly relatable characters. Plus, it also helped to scratch that Friends-shaped itch in our souls, which is another massive boon.
With that in mind, we thought now would be a good time to put your knowledge of the uber-popular sitcom to the test. All you’ll need to do is identify these 15 Big Bang Theory side characters from just a single image and you’re golden.
So, without further ado, dust off your Star Trek outfits, don your oversized Hulk gloves, laminate those roommate agreements and come join us for Twinfinite’s latest quiz. Bazinga!
Only True Big Bang Theory Fans Can Name These Side Characters
