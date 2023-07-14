Can you name all these Big Bang theory side characters?

Even though the smash hit CBS television show ended back in 2019, The Big Bang Theory still remains one of the biggest sitcoms ever created.

From the loveable camaraderie of the ragtag bunch of pals at the heart of the series to the geek-speak gags that helped bring nerd culture slap bang into the mainstream zeitgeist, The Big Bang Theory was a thoroughly enjoyable turn-off-your-brain comedy with some surprisingly relatable characters. Plus, it also helped to scratch that Friends-shaped itch in our souls, which is another massive boon.

With that in mind, we thought now would be a good time to put your knowledge of the uber-popular sitcom to the test. All you’ll need to do is identify these 15 Big Bang Theory side characters from just a single image and you’re golden.

So, without further ado, dust off your Star Trek outfits, don your oversized Hulk gloves, laminate those roommate agreements and come join us for Twinfinite’s latest quiz. Bazinga!

Only True Big Bang Theory Fans Can Name These Side Characters Let's kick things off with an easy one: Who is this? LeVar Burton Wil Wheaton Patrick Stewart Leonard Nimoy What's the name of this dermatologist? Evelyn Scott Emily Sweeney Emma Smith Ellie Shaw What's the name of this doctor? Professor Proton Professor Nucleus Professor Neutron Professor Electron How about this guy? Spalding Winter Ian Greenfield Billy Sparks Barry Kripke Who is this? Zayne Jones Zachary Quinto Zack Johnson Zaid Jackson Who is this young lady? Leslie Winkle Dr. Jane Figler Annaugh Moss Sylvie Cooper What's the name of this comic book store owner? Mark Serafinowicz Bobby Bowers Stuart Bloom Barry Lowenstein What's the name of Leonard's ex-girlfriend on the left? Stella Suzie Sally Stephanie Who is this loveable chap? Bradley Klein Blake Kennedy Brent Kirk Bert Kibbler Who's this? Martha Cooper Melanie Cooper Margery Cooper Melissa Cooper Who is this famous side character? Suzanne Hofstadter Nancy Hofstadter Lucy Hofstadter Beverly Hofstadter Who is the lady on the left? Pranesh Koothrappali Priya Koothrappali Padmaj Koothrappali Praneeta Koothrappali Who is this? Ursula Mandy Melissa Ramona Who is the girl on the right? Denise Laura Phoebe Debby What's the name of the dude on the right? Kai Kurt Kevin Kane Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Image Sources: CBS