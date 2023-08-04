Pokemon Sleep Cooking Guide: All Dish Recipes & How to Make Them

Pokemon Sleep utilizes a Cooking system to create numerous dishes from recipes involving the ingredients your Helper Pokemon pick up throughout the day and night. These dishes are then fed to Snorlax to boost Drowsy Power, which adds extra benefits and unlocks the potential for more rare Sleep Styles to be discovered. Because each Snorlax has its own preference for dishes, knowing how to craft different recipes will provide bonuses upon consumption.

To help you out with learning these various dishes, we’ve explained the cooking process and listed them below in full.

What Does Cooking Do in Pokemon Sleep? Answered

In Pokemon Sleep, you can cook for Snorlax to increase Drowsy Power up to three times a day – once each for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. These Cooking times are only available between specific hours, so we’ve listed these below to help you plan out how to prepare all three meals for each day of your Sleep Research.

Breakfast: 6:00 AM – 12:00 PM

6:00 AM – 12:00 PM Lunch: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Dinner: 6:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Each time you feed Snorlax a dish, you will receive a big boost to your Drowsy Power meter. As such, ensuring that you prepare all three meals in a day can help to quickly reach the level needed to bring in both more sleeping Pokemon and new Sleep Styles.

Additionally, each time you prepare a dish, the Base Power for that specific dish will increase. This means that the more you cook a meal in repetition, the bigger benefits it will provide to Snorlax’s Drowsy Power. If you add extra ingredients on top of the recipe requirements, the strength of these ingredients will also be added to the dish.

To begin, you will only be able to craft dishes with a maximum of fifteen ingredients. However, after discovering 35 different Sleep Styles, you can increase the size of your Cooking Pot and allow for a higher number of maximum ingredients by spending Dream Shards.

Here’s a summary of the Cooking Pot Levels, including how many maximum ingredients they are capable of holding, and the cost of Dream Shards to upgrade:

Cooking Pot Level Maximum Ingredients Dream Shards Required to Upgrade 1 15 0 2 18 1200 3 21 2700 4 24 4100 5 27 6600 6 30 8600 7 33 13,300 8 36 15,300 9 39 15,700 10 42 18,100 11 45 22,000 12 48 24,000 13 51 30,000 14 54 33,000 15 57 41,000 16 60 45,000 17 63 55,000 18 66 61,000 19 69 73,000 20 72 80,000 21 75 98,000 22 78 108,000 23 81 130,000

How to Cook Meals in Pokemon Sleep, Explained

When you are able to cook a dish in Pokemon Sleep, there will be an indicator above Snorlax stating that there’s an available meal slot.

To begin the cooking process, simply tap on Snorlax’s big ol’ belly. This will open the Cooking prompt, which will indicate what meal slot you will be cooking for (breakfast, lunch, or dinner). From here, click the green ‘Get Cooking’ button to move on to the Cooking menu.

The Cooking menu contains two different options: Auto Cook and Choose a Recipe. Both of these options will result in a delicious meal for your Snorlax to devour, but there are a few key differences that may lead you to pick one method over the other, so we’ve explained them briefly below:

Auto Cook will automatically select up to fifteen ingredients from your inventory, depending on how much you have, to create a recipe. This is the quickest and easiest way to cook dishes, but it usually results in very basic results.

will automatically select up to fifteen ingredients from your inventory, depending on how much you have, to create a recipe. This is the quickest and easiest way to cook dishes, but it usually results in very basic results. Choose a Recipe allows you to select from a list of recipes that you have discovered, which will use the required ingredients from your inventory. However, you can also hand-pick individual ingredients to create a dish in Choose a Recipe mode, which is how you discover recipes that you can later come back to and select. This allows you to get much more specific with your dishes and cater to whatever your Snorlax is craving.

After selecting your dish, the cooking process will automatically begin, showing a small cooking pot with a progress bar. This stage takes no more than a few seconds to complete. However, there’s also a small Magikarp fan in the corner, so don’t forget to tap on him a few times during this stage to enhance the cooking process and add some bonus Dish Strength to the final result.

Once your dish has completed cooking, the outcome will be displayed, labeled with the title of the recipe as the Dish Strength number. To finalize the cooking process, just hit the ‘Finish’ button, and you’ll serve the tasty meal to your very hungry Snorlax.

Snorlax will then devour the meal in a few seconds, before flopping back down to sleep. After completing the cooking process, you will have to wait until the next available time slot occurs to cook again. Because of this, it’s important to take note of which dishes your Snorlax has a preference for, as these will further increase the Drowsy Power intake.

All Pokemon Sleep Dish Recipes, Listed

Attempting to cater to your Snorlax’s meal preferences can be tricky, especially when you have a limited number of discovered recipes to work with. Ingrediants are often scarce in this game, and with only three chances to cook per day, the added bonus of making Snorlax happy with a favorite food can make all the difference in your week of research. To help you with your meal prep, we’ve listed all dishes in Pokemon Sleep, as well as the ingredients requires to craft each recipe:

Curry Recipes in Pokemon Sleep

Mixed Curry (any combination of ingredients that doesn’t match another Curry recipe)

Fancy Apple Curry (7x Fancy Apple)

Grilled Tail Curry (8x Slowpoke Tail, 25x Fiery Herb)

Solar Power Tomato Curry (10x Snoozy Tomato, 5x Fiery Herb)

Dream Eater Butter Curry (18x Soft Potato, 15x Snoozy Tomato, 12 Soothing Carrot, 10x Moomoo Milk)

Spicy Leek Curry (14x Large Leek, 10x Warming Ginger, 8x Fiery Herb)

Spore Mushroom Curry (14x Tasty Mushroom, 9x Soft Potato)

Egg Bomb Curry (12x Honey, 11x Fancy Apple, 8x Fancy Egg, 4x Soft Potato)

Hearty Cheeseburger Curry (8x Moomoo Milk, 8x Bean Sausage)

Simple Chowder (7x Moomoo Milk)

Beanburger Curry (7x Bean Sausage)

Mild Honey Curry (7x Honey)

Ninja Curry (15x Greengrass Soybeans, 9x Bean Sausage, 9x Large Leek, 5x Tasty Mushroom)

Drought Katsu Curry (10x Bean Sausage, 5x Pure Oil)

Melty Omelette Curry (10x Fancy Egg, 6x Snoozy Tomato)

Bulk Up Bean Curry (12x Greengrass Soybeans, 9x Bean Sausage, 9x Large Leek, 5x Tasty Mushroom)

Salad Recipes in Pokemon Sleep

Mixed Salad (any combination of ingredients that doesn’t match another Salad recipe)

Slowpoke Tail Pepper Salad (10x Slowpoke Tail, 10x Fiery Herb,15x Pure Oil)

Spore Mushroom Salad (17x Tasty Mushroom, 8x Snoozy Tomato, 15x Pure Oil)

Snow Cloak Caeser Salad (10x Moomoo Milk, 6x Bean Sausage)

Gluttony Potato Salad (14x Soft Potato, 9x Fancy Egg, 7x Bean Sausage, 6x Fancy Apple)

Water Veil Tofu Salad (10x Greengrass Soybeans, 6x Snoozy Tomato)

Superpower Extreme Salad (9x Bean Sausage, 6x Warming Ginger, 5x Fancy Egg, 6x Fancy Apple)

Bean Ham Salad (8x Bean Sausage)

Snoozy Tomato Salad (8x Snoozy Tomato)

Moomoo Caprese Salad (12x Moomoo Milk, 6x Snoozy Tomato, 5x Pure Oil)

Contrary Chocolate Meat Salad (14x Soothing Cacao, 9x Bean Sausage)

Overheat Ginger Salad (17x Firey Herb, 10x Warming Ginger, 8x Snoozy Tomato)

Fancy Apple Salad (8x Fancy Apple)

Immunity Leek Salad (10x Large Leek, 5x Warming Ginger

Dazzling Apple Cheese Salad (15x Fancy Apple, 5x Moomoo Milk, 3x Pure Oil)

Ninja Salad (15x Large Leek,15x Greengrass Soybeans, 12x Tasty Mushroom, 11x Warming Ginger)

Dessert Recipes in Pokemon Sleep

Mixed Juice (any combination of ingredients that doesn’t match another Dessert recipe)

Fluffy Sweet Potatoes (9x Soft Potato, 5x Moomoo Milk)

Steadfast Ginger Cookies (14x Honey, 12x Warming Ginger, 5x Soothing Cacao, 4x Fancy Egg)

Fancy Apple Juice (8x Fancy Apple)

Craft Soda Pop (9x Honey)

Ember Ginger Tea (9x Warming Ginger, 7x Fancy Apple)

Jigglypuff’s Fruity Flan (20x Honey, 15x Fancy Egg, 10x Moomoo Milk, 10x Fancy Apple)

Lovely Kiss Smoothie (11x Fancy Apple, 9x Moomoo Milk, 7x Honey, 8x Soothing Cacao)

Lucky Chant Apple Pie (12x Fancy Apple, 4x Moomoo Milk)

Neroli’s Restorative Tea (11x Warming Ginger, 15x Fancy Apple, 9x Tasty Mushroom)

Sweet Scent Chocolate Cake (9x Honey, 8x Soothing Cacao, 7x Moomoo Milk)

Warm Moomoo Milk (7x Moomoo Milk)

Cloud Nine Soy Cakes (8x Fancy Egg, 7x Greengrass Soybeans)

Hustle Protein Smoothie (15x Greengrass Soybeans, 8x Soothing Cacao)

Stalwart Vegetable Juice (9x Snoozy Tomato, 7x Fancy Apple)

Big Malasada (10x Pure Oil, 7x Moomoo Milk, 6x Honey)

Huge Power Soy Donuts (9x Pure Oil, 6x Greengrass Soybeans, 7x Soothing Cacao)

That’s everything you need to know about cooking dishes in Pokemon Sleep. Now that you know every available recipe, why not take a look at guide covering the complete list of Pokemon available in the game? This way you can get a better idea at the various Pokemon and Sleep Styles you can uncover to help you upgrade your Cooking Pot.