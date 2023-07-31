How to Get the Green Snorlax in Pokemon Sleep, Explained

Pokemon Sleep players have been stumbling across an oddity in their games – none other than a Snorlax with an unusual, green color palette. If you’re wondering how you can get a a green Snorlax in your own game, then follow along below. We’ve got all of the information you’ll need to know about how this Pokemon appears and where you can find one for yourself.

Pokemon Sleep – How to Get Green Snorlax, Explained

Green Snorlax isn’t some strange bug or a new shiny variation of the iconic, lazy Pokemon. Rather, it seems Pokemon Sleep may contain several different forms of Snorlax for players to discover and capture, as this Snorlax is native to a specific Search Area that can be visited for your week of Sleep Research within the game.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company, Niantic & SELECT BUTTON

To discover the Green Snorlax in your own Pokemon Sleep journey, you must unlock and travel to the Research Area known as Cyan Beach. The Green Snorlax appears to be native to this area, meaning that to receive one for your weekly Sleep Research, all you have to do is select Cyan Beach. Then, when your Snorlax wanders in to arrive as your research test subject, it’ll be showing off these unique colors.

To unlock the Cyan Beach Research Area, you will need to discover 20 different Sleep Styles in the Greengrass Isles area. After making the required 20 discoveries, Cyan Beach will be available in your list of choices whenever a new week of research occurs on Mondays.

If this green Snorlax is any indicator, Pokemon Sleep may have even more unique Snorlax species, similar to the Magikarp in Magikarp Jump. This wouldn’t be too big of a surprise either, as the games are both created by SELECT BUTTON.

I’m all for discovering these unique Snorlax forms, and who knows what’s next? Pink? Orange? Maybe even purple! I certainly can’t wait to see which interesting Snorlax subjects you researchers meet along the way!

Now that you know how to obtain the green Snorlax, why not check out our complete list of all Pokemon available in Pokemon Sleep? This way, you can get a better idea of what specimen you may discover as part of the required twenty different Sleep Styles for progressing to Cyan Beach.