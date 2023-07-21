How to Get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

To the excitement of many Pokefans and collectors, shiny Pokemon have returned as a mechanic in Pokemon Sleep, letting you hunt shiny Pokemon while catching a good night’s rest. Like most other Pokemon titles, Shiny Pokemon are a rare occurrence to stumble upon in-game. However, you can use a few tips and tricks to maximize your chances, so follow along below for everything you’ll need to know about how to shiny hunt from the comfort of Pokemon Sleep.

How Common Are Shinies in Pokemon Sleep? Answered

Like any other Pokemon title, shiny Pokemon are rare in Pokemon Sleep, appearing through random encounters. However, because Niantic is also involved in the development of Pokemon Sleep, It’s currently suspected that the game may contain similar shiny rates to Pokemon GO. Based on this assumption, we can assume the chances of a shiny appearing being one in about 500 encounters.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Shiny Pokemon have the exact befriending requirements of all other Pokemon, meaning it’s wise to stock up on Biscuits to befriend any sparkling oddities you may stumble upon after a good night’s rest. Much like any other Pokemon game, Shiny Pokemon offer no advantages, with the only difference between them and regular Mons’ being the alternate color palettes, making them cosmetic rarities.

As it turns out, any Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep has the opportunity to spawn as a shiny if you’re lucky enough! This includes the weekly Snorlax that players receive, though you’ll still have to part ways with the shiny sleep monster once the week is over.

How to Increase Odds & Get Shinies in Pokemon Sleep, Explained

The first way to increase your odds of finding a shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep is by increasing Snorlax’s Drowsy Power. A combination of your Sleep Score and the Strength of the Snorlax in your game determines Drowsy Power.

This won’t increase the one in 500 chance of a shiny Pokemon appearing but will instead increase the amount of Pokemon you discover after completing a Sleep Session. By sleeping for a total of eight hours and thirty minutes in one day, you can increase your Sleep Score to 100, giving you the best opportunity for more Pokemon to appear. Here’s a breakdown of how Drowsy Power affects the amount of Pokemon encounters:

Drowsy Power under 1 million will provide a minimum of three Pokemon after a sleep session.

will provide a minimum of after a sleep session. Drowsy Power over 1 million will provide a minimum of four Pokemon after a sleep session.

will provide a minimum of after a sleep session. Drowsy Power between two and three million will provide a minimum of five Pokemon after a sleep session.

You can increase Snorlax’s Strength by feeding it various meals. This can be done by cooking breakfast, lunch, and dinner or giving Berries that your Helper Pokemon have scavenged during your sessions. A particular Snorlax’s Strength can only increase and will not go back down until the Snorlax leaves and is replaced by a newcomer the next Monday.

The third way you can increase your chances of finding a shiny in Pokemon Sleep is a little unorthodox, but it may also be familiar to those who remember the crazy early days of Pokemon GO in all of its glory. To increase your shiny odds in Pokemon Sleep, you can set the app up on multiple devices at once. Here’s an example by a dedicated Pokefan by the name of Professor Rex:

To take this route, you need to install the Pokemon Sleep app on multiple devices, set up your profile on each device, and then set your Sleep Session on each device before tucking in for the night. If you’re a lazy shiny hunter and you have some spare devices lying around that are compatible with Pokemon Sleep, then this may be the option for you!

Now that you know how to get shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep, why not look at our guide for the complete Pokemon Sleep Pokedex list, containing every Pokemon in the game? This way, you’ll be able to familiarize yourself with and learn all about what species you can encounter in Pokemon Sleep, which will help you identify the different color schemes of any appearing shinies.