Niantic has introduced a totally new way to catch Pokemon on your phone, this time in your sleep instead of on the move. Pokemon Sleep lets players catch a whole roster of Pokemon while getting a restful slumber, and if you’re wondering just how many there are to collect, here is our handy guide to the Pokemon Sleep Complete Pokedex List.

Complete List of Pokemon Found in Pokemon Sleep

Image Source: Niantic Inc

There are a total of 106* Pokemon available to catch in Pokemon Sleep, the spin-off game of Pokemon Go, and we’ve ordered them by generation, detailed sleep styles for each, and the cycle of sleep that is required for capture. There are plenty of Shiny versions as well just like in Pokemon Go, so be sure to watch for those.

*Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite are rumored but unconfirmed.

Pokemon Type Sleeping Styles Sleeping Cycle Shiny Version? Bulbasaur Grass Sunbathing Sleep; Sturdy Sleep Dozing Yes Ivysaur Grass Sunbathing Sleep; Sturdy Sleep Dozing Yes Venasaur Grass Sunbathing Sleep; Sturdy Sleep Dozing Yes Charmander Fire Crackling Sleep; Tummy-Rub Sleep Snoozing Yes Charmeleon Fire Arm-Pillow Sleep; Seated Sleep Snoozing Yes Charizard Fire Stomach Sleep; Arms Crossed Sleep Snoozing Yes Squirtle Water Sheltered Sleep; Unsheltered Sleep Slumbering Yes Wartortle Water Sheltered Sleep; Unsheltered Sleep Slumbering Yes Blastoise Water Sheltered Sleep; Unsheltered Sleep Slumbering Yes Caterpie Bug Sprawled Sleep; Droopy-Headed Sleep Dozing Yes Metapod Bug Placid Sleep; Wobbling Sleep Dozing Yes Butterfree Bug Air-Sitting Sleep; Floating Sleep Dozing Yes Rattata Normal Face-Scratching Sleep; Head-titled Sleep Snoozing Yes Raticate Normal Teeth-Grinding Sleep; Upright Sleep Snoozing Yes Ekans Poison Coiled Sleep; Springy Sleep Dozing Yes Arbok Poison Coiled Sleep; Leaning Sleep Dozing Yes Pikachu Electric Roly-Poly Sleep; Droopy-Eared Sleep Snoozing Yes Raichu Electric Tail-Waving Sleep; Seated Sleep Snoozing Yes Jigglypuff Fairy Seated Sleep; Dopey Sleep Snoozing Yes Wigglytuff Fairy Smiley Sleep; Startled Sleep Snoozing Yes Diglett Ground Underground Sleep; Above Ground Sleep Snoozing Yes Dugtrio Ground Underground Sleep; Above Ground Sleep Snoozing Yes Meowth Normal Roly-Poly Sleep; Seated Sleep Snoozing Yes Persian Normal Elegant Sleep; Sturdy Sleep Snoozing Yes Psyduck Water Headache Sleep; Big-Yawn Sleep Dozing Yes Golduck Water Arm-Pillow Sleep; Rear-Scratching Sleep Slumbering Yes Mankey Fighting Angry Sleep; Upright Sleep Dozing Yes Primeape Fighting Angry Sleep; Stomping Sleep Dozing Yes Growlithe Fire Stretching Sleep; Sitting Sleep Snoozing Yes Arcanine Fire Lying-Down Sleep; Sitting Sleep Snoozing Yes Bellsprout Grass/Poison Stretched-Out Sleep; Acid-Dripping Sleep Dozing Yes Weepinbell Grass/Poison Acid-Dripping Sleep; Floating Sleep Dozing Yes Victreebel Grass/Poison Shuddering Sleep; Vine-Held Sleep Dozing Yes Geodude Rock/Ground Arms-Crossed Sleep; Biding Sleep Slumbering Yes Graveler Rock/Ground Lounging Sleep; Hearty Sleep Slumbering Yes Golem Rock/Ground Robust Sleep; Imposing Sleep Slumbering Yes Slowpoke Water/Psychic Zonked Sleep; Dazed Sleep Snoozing Yes Slowbro Water/Psychic Cozy-Duo Sleep; Drooling Sleep Snoozing Yes Magnemite Electric/Steel Droopy-Float Sleep; Magnet-Rise Sleep Slumbering Yes Magneton Electric/Steel Linked Sleep; Near Falling Sleep Slumbering Yes Doduo Normal/Flying Lookout Sleep; Lazy-Lookout Sleep Slumbering Yes Dodrio Normal/Flying Lookout Sleep; Lazy-Lookout Sleep Slumbering Yes Gastly Ghost/Poison Snickering Sleep; Floaty Gas Sleep Dozing Yes Haunter Ghost/Poison Head Tilted Sleep; Floaty Gas Sleep Dozing Yes Gengar Ghost/Poison Mischievous Sleep; Smirking Sleep Dozing Yes Cubone Ground Weepy Sleep; Scratchy Bone Sleep Slumbering Yes Marowak Ground Huggy-Bone Sleep; Scratchy-Bone Sleep Slumbering Yes Kangaskhan Normal Parental-Bond Sleep; Synchronized Sleep Snoozing Yes Pinsir Bug Fearless Sleep; Upright Sleep Dozing Yes Ditto Normal Rock-Formed Sleep; As-Is Sleep Snoozing Yes Eevee Normal Roly-Poly Sleep; Droopy-Eared Sleep Snoozing Yes Vaporeon Water Tail-Wagging Sleep; Sitting Sleep Slumbering Yes Jolteon Electric Lying-Down Sleep; Sitting Sleep Snoozing Yes Flareon Fire Tail-Swinging Sleep; Snug Sleep Snoozing Yes Dratini Dragon ??? ??? Yes Dragonair Dragon ??? ??? Yes Dragonite Dragon/Flying ??? ??? Yes Chikorita Grass Leaf-Twirling Sleep; Droopy-Leaf Sleep Dozing Yes Bayleef Grass Stretching Sleep; Bud-Shaking Sleep Dozing Yes Meganium Grass Peaceful Sleep; Head-Bobbing Sleep Dozing Yes Cyndaquil Fire Sprawled Sleep; Hunched Sleep Snoozing Yes Quilava Fire Arm-Pillow Sleep; Flattened Sleep Snoozing Yes Typhlosion Fire Arm-Pillow Sleep; Self-Grooming Sleep Snoozing Yes Totodile Water One-Eyed Sleep; Bitey Sleep Slumbering Yes Crocanaw Water One-Eyed Sleep; Fangs Out Sleep Slumbering Yes Feraligatr Water One-Eyed Sleep; Intimidating Sleep Slumbering Yes Pichu Electric Peaceful Sleep; Seated Sleep Slumbering Yes Igglybuff Fairy Bouncy Sleep; Dopey Sleep Slumbering Yes Togepi Fairy Rocking Sleep; Overturned Sleep Slumbering Yes Togetic Fairy/Flying Sitting-Flutter Sleep; Upright-Flutter Sleep Snoozing Yes Mareep Electric Fluffy Sleep; Pawing Sleep Snoozing Yes Flaaffy Electric Sprawled Sleep; Fluffy Sleep Snoozing Yes Ampharos Electric Tail Scratching Sleep; Head-Bobbing Sleep Snoozing Yes Sudowoodo Rock Pseudo-Wood Sleep; Pseudo-Slacking Sleep Slumbering Yes Espeon Psychic Foreseeing Sleep; Sitting Sleep Snoozing Yes Umbreon Dark Crescent Sleep; Sitting Sleep Dozing Yes Slowking Water/Psychic Loafing Sleep; Sage Sleep Snoozing Yes Wobbuffet Psychic Tail-Hiding Sleep; Biding Sleep Snoozing Yes Heracross Bug/Fighting Horn-Shaking Sleep; Upright Sleep Dozing Yes Houndour Dark/Fire Howling Sleep; Stretching Sleep Dozing Yes Houndoom Dark/Fire Lying-Down Sleep; Sturdy Sleep Dozing Yes Larvitar Rock/Ground Stretching Sleep; Face-Rubbing Sleep Slumbering Yes Pupitar Rock/Ground Falling-Over Sleep; Shivering Sleep Slumbering Yes Tyranitar Rock/Ground Stomach Sleep; Imposing Sleep Dozing Yes Slakoth Normal Slacking Sleep; Self-Grooming Sleep Snoozing Yes Vigoroth Normal Impatient Sleep; Exercising Sleep Dozing Yes Slaking Normal Spread-Out Sleep; Loafing Sleep Snoozing Yes Sableye Dark/Ghost Spread-Out Sleep; Jerky Sleep Dozing Yes Gulpin Poison Balloon Sleep; Nodding Sleep Dozing Yes Swalot Poison Toppling-Over Sleep; Nodding Sleep Dozing Yes Swablu Normal/Flying Roosting Sleep; Flapping Sleep Slumbering Yes Altaria Dragon/Flying Feather-Nestled Sleep; Roosting Sleep Dozing Yes Absol Dark Snug Sleep; Dragon-Sensing Sleep Dozing Yes Wynaut Psychic Tail-Shifting Sleep; Biding Sleep Slumbering Yes Spheal Ice/Water Flopped Sleep; Big-Yawn Sleep Slumbering Yes Sealeo Ice/Water Ground-Tapping Sleep; Big Yawn Sleep Slumbering Yes Walrein Ice/Water Loafing Sleep; Majestic Sleep Slumbering Yes Bonsly Rock Flopped Sleep; Upright Sleep Slumbering Yes Riolu Fighting Knee-hugging Sleep; Mid-Training Sleep Slumbering Yes Lucario Fighting/Steel Knee-Up Sleep; Mid-Training Sleep Slumbering Yes Croagunk Poison/Fighting Loafing Sleep; Cheek-Inflated Sleep Dozing Yes Toxicroak Poison/Fighting Loafing Sleep; Throat-Inflated Sleep Dozing Yes Magnezone Electric/Steel Swinging Sleep; Watchful Sleep Slumbering Yes Togekiss Fairy/Flying Free-Flight Sleep; Upright-Flutter Sleep Snoozing Yes Leafeon Grass Tail-Swinging Sleep; Sturdy Sleep Dozing Yes Glaceon Ice Arm-Pillow Sleep; Sturdy Sleep Slumbering Yes Sylveon Fairy Roly-Poly Sleep; Sturdy Sleep Snoozing Yes

That concludes our guide for the Pokemon Sleep Complete Pokedex List. We hope you find this helpful in your sleepy search for all the Pokemon, and let us know which one was the toughest for you to capture.

Be sure to check out all our other guides, such as our PokeManiac Monday review series of the original Pokemon anime.