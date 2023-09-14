Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Evolve Sewaddle into Swadloon in The Teal Mask DLC 

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC marks the arrival of a new adventure in the land of Kitakami. During your time here, you’ll embark on a mission to complete a new Pokedex full of brand and familiar Pokemon alike. If you’re looking for a place to begin this task, then Sewaddle and its evolution, Swadloon are the perfect starting point due to being available almost immediately after your arrival. We’ve covered where you can find Sewaddle and how to evolve it into Swadloon below, so grab your backpack, aim your Pokeball, and let’s go!

Where to Find & Catch Sewaddle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Thankfully, Sewaddle is one of the more common Pokemon you can find in the land of Kitakami, known to hang around several of the very first areas you’ll explore during your adventure. As indicated by the screenshot below, Sewaddle is known to live in grassy areas and has several large habitats within the Southern section of the Kitakami map, which are highlighted yellow.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The exact locations in which you can find Sewaddle roaming around are within the Kitakami Road, Apple Hills, Wisftul Fields, Loyalty Plaza, and Mossfell Confluence areas. You can also encounter Sewaddle from 1 Star Tera Raids, and if you manage to defeat one of these Tera Sewaddles you’ll have a chance to catch it at a 100% success rate. No matter which method you use for your search, you should have no problems finding one of these leafy little Bug Types in the wilderness.

How to Evolve Sewadle Into Swadloon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Evolving Sewaddle into Swadloon is very straightforward, and an easy task to accomplish. All you need to do to evolve Sewaddle is raise it to level 20. Most wild Sewaddle in Kitakami can be found around the level 10-15 mark, so you’ll only need to complete a few battles with one on your team or let it gobble up a small handful of your EXP Candies to reach this level instantly.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

After reaching level 20, Sewaddle will automatically evolve. All you need to do here is just wait a few seconds while the evolution animation plays, and you’ll have a Swadloon before you know it.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to evolve Sewaddle into Swadloon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you’re one step closer to catching em’ all in Kitakami, why not check out our guide for how to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha? These are two brand-new Pokemon introduced through the Teal Mask DLC, and we’ve got everything you’ll need to know about how to obtain them both through wild capture and evolution to help you complete your Dex.