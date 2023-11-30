Pokemon GO: Mega Scizor Weakness & Counters Explained

Pokemon GO has numerous Mega Raids that change every so often as certain events switch over. Players participating in December 2023’s events will be met with Mega Scizor as one of the first Raid events available. To help ensure you have the best chance of defeating and obtaining Mega Scizor during this period, we’ve listed off some key weaknesses and counters, so you can start preparing your team in advance.

What Mega Scizor’s Weaknesses and Counters Are in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, Mega Scizor is set to make an appearance during Raids in early December 2023, as part of the Timeless Travels Season. As Raid Pokemon have inflated CP, knowing how to target their weaknesses and run a team that can counter them can be extremely beneficial to ensure you emerge victorious and gain the opportunity to catch one for yourself.

Mega Scizor is a Bug/Steel Dual-Type Pokemon, meaning that it is weak to Fire, Ground, Fighting, Flying, and Rock Type moves. Most significantly, both the Bug and Steel Types are vulnerable to Fire, making powerful Fire Type Pokemon the most useful choices for going up against Mega Scizor. However, if you’re lacking one of these ‘Mons, any of the other Typings listed above should also do just fine.

As per Pokebattler.com, here is a list of five of the best Pokemon GO counters for Mega Scizor, including moves:

Gligar

Fast Move – Wing Attack

Charged Move – Dig

Shadow Charizard

Fast Move – Wing Attack

Charged Move – Blast Burn

Hisuian Arcanine

Fast Move – Fire Fang

Charged Move – Flamethrower

Alolan Marowak

Fast Move – Fire Spin

Charged Move – Bone Club

Shadow Blaziken

Fast Move – Fire Spin

Charged Move – Stone Edge

That’s everything you need to know about Mega Scizor’s weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO. For more helpful game guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Pokemon GO topics to assist you on your catching and battling adventures, such as the best eeveelution for PvP.