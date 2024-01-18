12 Games Like Pokemon for PC If You’re Looking for Something Similar

Pokemon is undoubtedly the biggest franchise hit when it comes to monster collecting and battling games. However, many Pokemaniacs have either played through all of these titles and spin-offs or found themselves disappointed at the lack of Pokemon titles available on PC.

Don’t worry though; we’ve rounded up a batch of solid contenders that can scratch that monster-taming, collecting, and battling itch you may have with the 12 best games like Pokemon available on the PC platform, so follow along below to find your next Pokemon-like adventure!

Cassette Beasts

Image Source: Bytten Studio

Cassette Beasts follows the classic Pokemon formula on the surface, utilizing a focus on capturing unique monsters to use in turn-based battles. However, unlike most Pokemon titles, Casette Beasts has an open world to explore. This is only made better by the endearing visual style and intriguing creature designs, as well as the phenomenal soundtrack.

You get to create your character in Cassette Beasts, which also adds to the appeal, enabling you to make your playthrough feel more personal. If that wasn’t enough to grab your attention, there’s a fusion mechanic. Yep, that’s right – you can fuse two Beasts to create something new! There’s no denying how many Pokemon fans have wished for this in an official Pokemon game or spinoff title, so getting to play with this in Casette Beasts provides an experience that not even Pokemon has to offer, making it a standout option for those looking for a new monster-catching.

Siralim 3

Image Source: Thylacine Studios

The player’s main goal in retro-inspired turn-based RPG, Siralim is to collect over 700 monsters and use their unique skills and abilities in an infinite amount of battles that this indie has to offer. Oh, and we say infinite because all of the dungeons in Siralim 3 are randomly generated with fifteen different tilesets that the game uses, meaning no experience is ever quite the same.

With a deep crafting system to create equipment and spells for your team of monsters, Siralim literally has no end in sight and is the definition of a monster-taming RPG. As well as being available to play on PC, Siralim 3 is also up for grabs on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4, meaning that if you find yourself wanting to take this immense RPG on the go, you’ll have your chance to do so.

Digimon Survive

Image Source: Bandai Namco

Digimon Survive is a fun spin on the traditional monster-catching game, providing a visual novel story with additional tactical turn-based RPG elements and combat style. If you enjoy a strong narrative in your monster-catching games, then Digimon Survive may be the pick for you. This storyline has strong elements of mystery and thriller aspects that add a certain feeling of horror in some scenarios.

While the Digimon franchise is arguably the strongest competition to the Pokemon franchise, there are bound to be plenty of aspects and mechanics to entertain longtime Pokemon players – even if they happen to be stepping into Digimon Survive as their first Digimon title played. The characters are intriguing and endearing, and there are plenty of adorable and badass fan-favorite Digimon to catch, tame, and Digivolve along the way.

Nexomon

Image Source: VEWO INTERACTIVE

Nexomon is a monster-catching and turn-based battling title that utilizes an adorable chibi art style in a top-down format, much like the old nostalgic Pokemon titles of the GBC, GBA, and DS era. While the story of Pokemon titles is usually kept fairly barebones and repetitive with each title, the tale of Nexomon turns out to be much more gripping and entertaining, which helps draw fans into the game and keeps them there to stay.

Most significantly, this story is less child-friendly than Pokemon, and while it is still suitable for a younger audience, it is structured to appeal to elder players, too. The Nexomon creature designs are also brilliant, and in my opinion often top some of the more bizarre Pokemon designs that have been released over the years, as they stick much more to the animal-like structure that Pokemon Gen 1-3 tended to follow. There are also multiple character models to choose from for your Tamer, plenty of areas to traverse, NPCs to converse with, and buildings to explore.

Pixelmon – Minecraft Mod

Image Source: Pokemon Reforged & Mojang

This immense Minecraft mod takes everything you know about Pokemon and throws it into the sandbox world full of blocky versions of each monster. The Pixelmon mod has faithfully recreated iconic locales seen throughout the mainline Pokemon series such as Pokemon Centers, Professor Oak’s Lab, Pokemon Gyms, and much much more.

You can catch Pokemon in the wild using Pokeballs, go on adventures with your party, and even battle against other trainers in traditional turn-based fights. It’s almost as if you’re playing an official Pokemon MMO that fans have been wanting for a long time, but just fan-made. If you really like playing Minecraft and are also a fan of Pokemon, why not jump into this mod and live out your dream of being a Pokemon trainer, but in the creative toolbox that is Minecraft? You can go check out the mod right here.

Temtem

Image Source: Crema

Temtem is a brilliant contender for fans of Pokemon, offering everything Pokemaniacs adore – from the art style, creature designs, exploration, and general aesthetic. While you explore the dynamic open world that Temtem offers players, you’ll encounter different types of Temtem, which can be caught and used for battle against other trainers.

However, Temtem also differs from Pokemon with plenty of unique features. In Temtem, you have a home base that you go back and forth from which you can decorate and design to show off to your other friends. Speaking of friends, since the game is essentially an MMO, you can join friends on quests of their own and seek their help for your missions as well, or even team up to take on some double battles. There are also multiple ways to traverse the world, from climbing, skating, and Temtem Mounts.

Nexomon Extinction

Image Source: VEWO Interactive

If you’ve found interest in the Nexomon game, then you’re in luck – there’s a sequel title, Nexomon Extinction to keep you entertained. The best thing about this title is while playing the first Nexomon will give you some extra context in certain situations, there is no requirement for doing so to enjoy Nexomon Extinction and everything it has to offer.

Back again is the entertaining narrative, charming NPCs and dialogue, brilliant creature designs, and puzzles to complete along your journey. If you’ve played through Nexomon, then Nexomon Extinction will be a blast. And if you haven’t, well…it will still be a blast! Honestly, the best way to see is simply by playing it yourself.

World of Final Fantasy

Image Source: Square Enix

World of Final Fantasy originally came out back in 2016 and was the ultimate crossover and celebration of iconic Final Fantasy characters that proved to be a fun, charming, and deep turn-based RPG. Now available on various platforms as ‘Maxima,’ this updated version features some bonus content while providing tons of mirage-catching fun to be had.

Enemies you encounter in the field can all be “captured” similarly to the Pokemon series. You must meet certain requirements before attempting to grab it for your team, but once you do, you can train and potentially evolve your Mirages into stronger beings. If you’re the type of person who loves filling out monster diaries and compendiums, then you’ll find no shortage of monsters to collect and train in World of Final Fantasy. Also, watching chibi-fied versions of famous monsters throughout the series stacking on top of one another during battle is one of the cutest things ever.

Coromon

Image Source: TRAGSoft

Coromon uses that same classic top-down pixel art style that the earlier generation of Pokemon games is so fondly remembered by. However, the pixel art of Coromon kicks things up a notch, with lively idle animations for each creature during battle, gorgeous environments to explore, and an assortment of other features that make players wonder what the Pokemon games could have been, had they not pivoted into the 3D style.

Coromon has difficulty modes, custom stats, and even a built-in randomizer, which is perfect for Pokemaniacs who love a good Nuzlocke run or two. Boss battles are there to provide a challenge, and there are interesting dungeon mechanics that make exploration feel so much more lively and intriguing. Coromon is a perfect contender if you’re a monster-catching fan searching for your next title on PC, so do yourself a favor and check this one out.

Monster Crown

Image Source: Studio Aurum

Monster Crown just screams Generation 1 Pokemon at every angle. I mean, just look at that banner art. This title has some very interesting creature designs, even just in this image – from the yellow-winged Nidoqueen-looking creature to the tiny green monster somewhat resembling a mini Shukaku from Naruto, Monster Crown blends quirky and cool together at every corner. Most significantly, Monster Crown uses an old-school, 8-bit style of graphics with minimal color palettes such as the first Pokemon games, which adds a special sense of nostalgia to the game.

Monster Crown also has an interesting breeding system that is fun to play around with, as each monster has various sub-forms to discover. Setting aside from Pokemon, however, is the occasional hint of gore, the ability to have up to eight slots for your monster party and customizable color palettes for your creatures. If you’re looking for a more modern take on the nostalgic classic monster-catching formula, then Monster Crown may be right for you.

Moonstone Island

Image Source: Studio Supersoft via Twinfinite

If you’re a fan of both Stardew Valley and Pokemon, Moonstone Island brings both of these worlds together in a cozy setting with relaxing, comfy gameplay. While taking on a year of Alchemist Training, there are plenty of things to do! You’ll build your own house, meet and build relationships with town residents, explore randomly-generated islands, dive into dungeons to uncover hidden secrets and catch and collect a series of adorable and unique monsters along the way.

Combat takes place in turn-based battles with deck-building elements, using cards to throw out attacks or implement buffs or debuffs, which is a refreshing take on the usual monster catch-and-fight formula. There are even shinies to discover if you’re lucky, but the one drawback is that at this stage, these monsters don’t have any evolutions – though this may come in a later update.

Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair

Last but certainly not least is Palworld, which is entering Early Access as of 19 Jan, 2023. Palworld takes everything players tend to love about Pokemon and throws it into a world with guns and chaos – yes, that’s right! Shoot your way through battle, collect Pals by exploring a variety of different terrain, or even use your Pals as mounts for ease of transportation. In Palworld, Pals themselves can weild weapons, too, which only adds to the chaos.

In Palworld, players can do pretty much anything you’d imagine, even ensalving Pals to build yourself some structures, generate electricity and facilities, and farm for you. Palworld even has dungeon exploration, breeding and genetics, and poaching and crime. Ever wanted to take on the role of a Team Rocket Grunt? Well now you can! Oh, and the best part? Palworld is multiplayer, letting you team up with friends for all sorts of shenanigans.