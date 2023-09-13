How to Start Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Teal Mask DLC takes you on an all-new adventure in the Kitakami region, showcasing the latest Pokemon types. But, if you are here, you may wonder: How do you start the Teal Mask DLC? Here’s everything you need to know about the next step in your trainer journey.

How Do You Activate the Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

You can start the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC by performing the following in chronological order:

Begin the Treasure Hunt (play at least three hours of gameplay.) Ensure that the Teal Mask DLC and the latest update have been installed. Open the game to receive a call from Professor Jacq. Go to Naranja Academy. Speak to Briar at the school’s entrance hall. Talk to Briar again and accept her invitation to go to Kitakami.

After downloading all the necessary files and playing the tutorial, you’ll automatically get a call from Jacq once you start the game. Players must then travel to Naranja Academy in Mesagoza, which has a fast travel point for easy access.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

When players enter the school, they can speak to Briar as soon as they open the door.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Jacq will eventually join the conversation to add the Kitakami Pokedex to your apps, allowing you to register wild Pokemon from this region. Now, you can interact with Briar and tell her you’re ready to set out to the new area.

What Level Should You Be for Teal Mask DLC Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

If you want to better prepare yourself for the challenging Kitakami region, your Pokemon team should at least be at Level 55-70. Upon our first arrival at the DLC location, we encountered a Level 59 creature, so be sure to train your group to last longer during battles. It is possible to go to the region with a lower capacity, as we tested out a beginner’s level run-through that reduces the difficulty with bosses (it seems to match your file.)

Although the Teal Mask DLC only requires you to complete three hours of gameplay, I still recommend playing the entire main campaign, especially for those who want to participate in the next expansion pack. Even more so, you can have your Pokemon team at Level 70 to breeze through the entire Teal Mask storyline, with a few challenges regarding the newer types.

How to Return to Paldea in Teal Mask DLC Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

After you start the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, you may want to return to the Paldea region to get back to your adventures there. Luckily, players can easily do this by opening their map and hitting the ‘L’ or ‘R’ buttons to select a different destination.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

You can press a fast travel point to teleport to another area via the Flying Taxi or Pokemon Center. In return, trainers can finish all objectives in both regions with ease.

Now that you know how to start the Teal Mask DLC, you can learn how to catch Poltchageist to expand your collection. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more content about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.