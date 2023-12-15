How to Evolve Cottonee into Whimsicott in Pokemon Indigo Disk

To complete the Blueberry Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC, players will need to discover and obtain all ‘Mons in Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium. Among these Pokemon is Cottonee, a Grass/Fairy Dual-Type who evolves into the fluffy-looking Whimsicott. If you’re wondering how to get Cottonee and evolve it for your ‘Dex, then follow along below.

Pokemon Indigo Disk Cottonee Location

To discover Cottonee, Indigo Disk players will first need to enter Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium, where wild Pokemon live in various biomes. Once you’re inside the Terrrium, you’ll need to navigate to the Coastal Biome, where Cottonee can be found. As indicated by the map screenshot below, Cottonee likes to live around the southern section of the Coastal Biome, with its habitat indicated in yellow on the map.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Make sure to search these areas thoroughly, and you shouldn’t have any problems running into Cottonee after a brief hunt. Personally, I noticed plenty of them on grassy ledges and cliffs, overlooking the lower grounds and waters, so feel free to keep this information in mind if you’re struggling in your own search.

Evolving Cottonee Into Whimsicott

Once you’ve got your hands on this cute little Grass/Fairy Dual-Type, the evolution process is fairly simple. The only thing you’ll need for evolving Cottonee into Whimsicott is a Sun Stone. If you’re unsure of where to obtain Sun Stones, feel free to check out our complete guide for this topic.

Once you’ve got your Sun Stone simple head into your inventory, select it, and choose Cottonee as the recipient Pokemon. There you have it – the evolution animation will now be triggered!

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Cottonee and evolve into Whimsicott in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo DIsk DLC. Now that you’ve wrapped up here, why not check out our complete guide covering all Terapagos forms, to help you gain the upper hand in your encounters?