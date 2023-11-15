All Stone Evolutions in Pokemon

There is a variety of different evolution mechanics present in the Pokemon games franchise, with Evolution Stones being the most common and longest existing throughout all Generations. However, it isn’t always obvious which Pokemon evolve by Stone, and which Stones are needed to trigger evolution. Don’t worry though; we’ve got you covered with all the information you’ll need regarding Stone Evolutions.

Pokemon – All Stone Evolutions, Listed

Fire Stone

Evolves Growlithe into Arcanine

Evolves Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine

Evolves Vulpix into Ninetales

Evolves Eevee into Flareon

Evolves Pansear into Simisear

Evolves Capsakidd into Scovillain

Water Stone

Evolves Shellder into Cloyster

Evolves Poliwhirl into Politoes

Evolves Eevee into Vaporeon

Evolves Staryu into Starmie

Evolves Lombre into Ludicolo

Evolves Panpour into Simipour

Thunder Stone

Evolves Pikachu into Raichu, or Alolan Raichu (in Alola only)

Evolves Eevee into Jolteon

Evolves Magneton into Magnezone

Evolves Nosepass into Probopass

Evolves Eelektrik into Eelektross

Evolves Charjabug into Vikavolt

Evolves Tadbulb into Bellibolt

Moon Stone

Evolves Clefairy into Clefable

Evolves Jigglypuff into Wigglytuff

Evolves Nidorina into Nidoqueen

Evolves Nidorino into Nidoking

Evolves Skitty into Delcatty

Evolves Munna into Musharna

Sun Stone

Evolves Gloom into Bellossom

Evolves Sunkern into Sunflora

Evolves Cottonee into Whimsicott

Evolves Petilil into Lilligant, or Hisuian Lilligant (Hisui Region only)

Evolves Helioptile into Heliolisk

Leaf Stone

Evolves Gloom into Vileplume

Evolves Weepinbell into Victreebel

Evolves Exeggcute into Exeggutor, or Alolan Exeggutor (Alola Region only)

Evolves Nuzleaf into Shiftry

Evolves Pansage into Simisage

Evolves Eevee into Leafeon

Evolves Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode

Dusk Stone

Evolves Murkow into Honchkrow

Evolves Misdreavus into Mismagius

Evolves Lampent into Chandelure

Evolves Doublade into Aegislash

Dawn Stone

Evolves Snorunt into Froslass (Female Snorunt only)

Evolves Kirlia into Gallade (Male Kirlia only)

Shiny Stone

Evolves Roselia into Roserade

Evolves Togetic into Togekiss

Evolves Minccino into Cinccino

Evolves Floette into Florges

Ice Stone

Evolves Eevee into Glaceon

Evolves Galarian Darumaka into Galarian Darmanitan

Evolves Alolan Vulpix into Alolan Ninetales

Evolves Alola Sandshrew into Alolan Sandslash

Evolves Crabrawler into Crabominable

Evolves Cetoddle into Cetitan

That's everything you need to know about all the Stone Evolutions in Pokemon.