All Stone Evolutions in Pokemon

There is a variety of different evolution mechanics present in the Pokemon games franchise, with Evolution Stones being the most common and longest existing throughout all Generations. However, it isn’t always obvious which Pokemon evolve by Stone, and which Stones are needed to trigger evolution. Don’t worry though; we’ve got you covered with all the information you’ll need regarding Stone Evolutions.
Pokemon – All Stone Evolutions, Listed
Fire Stone
- Evolves Growlithe into Arcanine
- Evolves Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine
- Evolves Vulpix into Ninetales
- Evolves Eevee into Flareon
- Evolves Pansear into Simisear
- Evolves Capsakidd into Scovillain
Water Stone
- Evolves Shellder into Cloyster
- Evolves Poliwhirl into Politoes
- Evolves Eevee into Vaporeon
- Evolves Staryu into Starmie
- Evolves Lombre into Ludicolo
- Evolves Panpour into Simipour
Thunder Stone
- Evolves Pikachu into Raichu, or Alolan Raichu (in Alola only)
- Evolves Eevee into Jolteon
- Evolves Magneton into Magnezone
- Evolves Nosepass into Probopass
- Evolves Eelektrik into Eelektross
- Evolves Charjabug into Vikavolt
- Evolves Tadbulb into Bellibolt
Moon Stone
- Evolves Clefairy into Clefable
- Evolves Jigglypuff into Wigglytuff
- Evolves Nidorina into Nidoqueen
- Evolves Nidorino into Nidoking
- Evolves Skitty into Delcatty
- Evolves Munna into Musharna
Sun Stone
- Evolves Gloom into Bellossom
- Evolves Sunkern into Sunflora
- Evolves Cottonee into Whimsicott
- Evolves Petilil into Lilligant, or Hisuian Lilligant (Hisui Region only)
- Evolves Helioptile into Heliolisk
Leaf Stone
- Evolves Gloom into Vileplume
- Evolves Weepinbell into Victreebel
- Evolves Exeggcute into Exeggutor, or Alolan Exeggutor (Alola Region only)
- Evolves Nuzleaf into Shiftry
- Evolves Pansage into Simisage
- Evolves Eevee into Leafeon
- Evolves Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode
Dusk Stone
- Evolves Murkow into Honchkrow
- Evolves Misdreavus into Mismagius
- Evolves Lampent into Chandelure
- Evolves Doublade into Aegislash
Dawn Stone
- Evolves Snorunt into Froslass (Female Snorunt only)
- Evolves Kirlia into Gallade (Male Kirlia only)
Shiny Stone
- Evolves Roselia into Roserade
- Evolves Togetic into Togekiss
- Evolves Minccino into Cinccino
- Evolves Floette into Florges
Ice Stone
- Evolves Eevee into Glaceon
- Evolves Galarian Darumaka into Galarian Darmanitan
- Evolves Alolan Vulpix into Alolan Ninetales
- Evolves Alola Sandshrew into Alolan Sandslash
- Evolves Crabrawler into Crabominable
- Evolves Cetoddle into Cetitan
