Best Picks for Pokemon GO Retro Cup Great League Edition (December 2023)

Retro Cup Great League is one of several events in Pokemon GO PVP Seasons, bringing a focus on Pokemon of the original fifteen Generation 1 Typings. With the Timeless Travels Season featuring Retro Cup Great League, players are starting to determine which Pokemon they my utilize on their teams. If you find yourself in a similar situation, we’ve got some handy recommendations for you to consider.

Pokemon GO Retro Cup Great League Edition Best Choices

With Pokemon GO’s Retro Cup Great League making a return throughout the Timeless Travels Season in December 2023, players are beginning to select strong Pokemon to craft some key team compositions that they can take into battle. Retro Cup runs between Dec. 2, 2023 – Dec. 9, 2023 alongside the Great League, so if you’re still struggling to find your footing, there’s still plenty of time to pivot your team and start nailing victories.

Image Source: Niantic & Pokemon GO

Of course, when selecting Pokemon to build their PvP Retro Cup teams, Trainers will need to meet some specific criteria, as noted by the Retro Cup rules and regulations. These are very important to know before you begin building your team, as there will be certain limit on which Pokemon can or can not be used in the Cup.

Retro Cup Rules in Pokemon GO

Pokemon of the Dark, Fairy, and Steel Types are prohibited.

Pokemon must be below the max CP limit of 1500.

As indicated by PvPoke, here are five of the best choices to consider for each of the original Pokemon Typings, as well as the strongest moveset for each Pokemon.

Fire Type

Talonflame

Fast Move: Incinerate

Incinerate Charged Move: Flame Charge

Skeledirge

Fast Move: Incinerate

Incinerate Charged Move: Shadow Ball

Shadow Alolan Marowak

Fast Move: Fire Spin

Fire Spin Charged Move: Shadow Bone

Charizard

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Blast Burn

Ninetales

Fast Move: Fire Spin

Fire Spin Charged Move: Weather Ball (Fire)

Water Type

Mantine

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Ice Beam

Jellicent

Fast Move: Hex

Hex Charged Move: Surf

Skeledirge

Fast Move: Incinerate

Incinerate Charged Move: Shadow Ball

Pelipper

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Hurricane

Lanturn

Fast Move: Spark

Spark Charged Move: Surf

Grass Type

Abomasnow

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Move: Energy Ball

Serperior

Fast Move: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged Move: Frenzy Plant

Tropius

Fast Move: Air Slash

Air Slash Charged Move: Leaf Blade

Venusaur

Fast Move: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged Move: Frenzy Plant

Lurantis

Fast Move: Fury Cutter

Fury Cutter Charged Move: Leaf Blade

Normal Type

Lickitung

Fast Move: Lick

Lick Charged Move: Body Slam

Pidgeot

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Brave Bird

Rufflet

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Brave Bird

Vigoroth

Fast Move: Incinerate

Incinerate Charged Move: Shadow Ball

Dubwool

Fast Move: Double Kick

Double Kick Charged Move: Body Slam

Electric Type

Hisuian Electrode

Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Move: Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire

Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Move: Ice Punch

Electivire

Fast Move: Incinerate

Incinerate Charged Move: Shadow Ball

Shadow Electrode

Fast Move: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Move: Discharge

Shadow Electabuzz

Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Move: Thunder Punch

Fighting Type

Medicham

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Move: Dynamic Punch

Shadow Sneasler

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Move: Close Combat

Shadow Machamp

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Move: Close Combat

Sirfetch’d

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Move: Leaf Blade

Hawlucha

Fast Move: Poison Jab

Poison Jab Charged Move: Flying Press

Poison Type

Shadow Golbat

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Poison Fang

Toxapex

Fast Move: Poison Jab

Poison Jab Charged Move: Brine

Dragalge

Fast Move: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Move: Aqua Tail

Clodsire

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Move: Stone Edge

Salazzle

Fast Move: Incinerate

Incinerate Charged Move: Poison Fang

Ice Type

Frosslass

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Move: Avalanche

Walrein

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Move: Icicle Spear

Castform (Snowy)

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Move: Weather Ball (Ice)

Sealeo

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Move: Body Slam

Regice

Fast Move: Lock On

Lock On Charged Move: Blizzard

Flying Type

Mantine

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Ice Beam

Shadow Golbat

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Poison Fang

Shadow Gligar

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Dig

Pelipper

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Hurricane

Pidgeot

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Brave Bird

Psychic Type

Cresselia

Fast Move: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged Move: Grass Knot

Victini

Fast Move: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Move: V-Create

Deoxys (Defence)

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Move: Psycho Boost

Wobbuffet

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Move: Return

Hypno

Fast Move: Confusion

Confusion Charged Move: Shadow Ball

Ground Type

Shadow Gligar

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Dig

Runerigus

Fast Move: Shado Curse

Shado Curse Charged Move: Sand Tomb

Shadow Gliscor

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Earthquake

Shadow Flygon

Fast Move: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Move: Dragon Claw

Stunfisk

Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Move: Mud Bomb

Rock Type

Aurorus

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Move: Meteor Beam

Regirock

Fast Move: Lock On

Lock On Charged Move: Stone Edge

Cradily

Fast Move: Bullet Seed

Bullet Seed Charged Move: Rock Slide

Tyrunt

Fast Move: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Move: Ancient Power

Amaura

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Move: Thunderbolt

Bug Type

Golisopod

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Move: Aerial Ace

Charjabug

Fast Move: Spark

Spark Charged Move: X-Scissor

Galvantula

Fast Move: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Move: Discharge

Shadow Beedrill

Fast Move: Poison Jab

Poison Jab Charged Move: X-Scissor

Ariado

Fast Move: Poison Sting

Poison Sting Charged Move: Cross Poison

Dragon Type

Arctibax

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Move: Avalanche

Shadow Dragonair

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Move: Boy Slam

Altaria

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Move: Sky Attack

Shadow Dragonite

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Move: Dragon Claw

Kommo-o

Fast Move: Dragon Dragon Tail

Dragon Dragon Tail Charged Move: Cloe Combat

Ghost Type

Cofagrigus

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Move: Shadow Ball

Trevenant

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Move: Seed Bomb

Gengar

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Move: Shadow Ball

Shadow Haunter

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Move: Shadow Ball

Dusclops

Fast Move: Hex

Hex Charged Move: Ice Punch

That's everything you need to know about the Retro Cup rules in pokemon GO, as well as some of the best contending picks for your team.