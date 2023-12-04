Best Picks for Pokemon GO Retro Cup Great League Edition (December 2023)

Retro Cup Great League is one of several events in Pokemon GO PVP Seasons, bringing a focus on Pokemon of the original fifteen Generation 1 Typings. With the Timeless Travels Season featuring Retro Cup Great League, players are starting to determine which Pokemon they my utilize on their teams. If you find yourself in a similar situation, we’ve got some handy recommendations for you to consider.
With Pokemon GO’s Retro Cup Great League making a return throughout the Timeless Travels Season in December 2023, players are beginning to select strong Pokemon to craft some key team compositions that they can take into battle. Retro Cup runs between Dec. 2, 2023 – Dec. 9, 2023 alongside the Great League, so if you’re still struggling to find your footing, there’s still plenty of time to pivot your team and start nailing victories.
Of course, when selecting Pokemon to build their PvP Retro Cup teams, Trainers will need to meet some specific criteria, as noted by the Retro Cup rules and regulations. These are very important to know before you begin building your team, as there will be certain limit on which Pokemon can or can not be used in the Cup.
Retro Cup Rules in Pokemon GO
- Pokemon of the Dark, Fairy, and Steel Types are prohibited.
- Pokemon must be below the max CP limit of 1500.
As indicated by PvPoke, here are five of the best choices to consider for each of the original Pokemon Typings, as well as the strongest moveset for each Pokemon.
Fire Type
Talonflame
- Fast Move: Incinerate
- Charged Move: Flame Charge
Skeledirge
- Fast Move: Incinerate
- Charged Move: Shadow Ball
Shadow Alolan Marowak
- Fast Move: Fire Spin
- Charged Move: Shadow Bone
Charizard
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move: Blast Burn
Ninetales
- Fast Move: Fire Spin
- Charged Move: Weather Ball (Fire)
Water Type
Mantine
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move: Ice Beam
Jellicent
- Fast Move: Hex
- Charged Move: Surf
Skeledirge
- Fast Move: Incinerate
- Charged Move: Shadow Ball
Pelipper
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move: Hurricane
Lanturn
- Fast Move: Spark
- Charged Move: Surf
Grass Type
Abomasnow
- Fast Move: Powder Snow
- Charged Move: Energy Ball
Serperior
- Fast Move: Vine Whip
- Charged Move: Frenzy Plant
Tropius
- Fast Move: Air Slash
- Charged Move: Leaf Blade
Venusaur
- Fast Move: Vine Whip
- Charged Move: Frenzy Plant
Lurantis
- Fast Move: Fury Cutter
- Charged Move: Leaf Blade
Normal Type
Lickitung
- Fast Move: Lick
- Charged Move: Body Slam
Pidgeot
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move: Brave Bird
Rufflet
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move: Brave Bird
Vigoroth
- Fast Move: Incinerate
- Charged Move: Shadow Ball
Dubwool
- Fast Move: Double Kick
- Charged Move: Body Slam
Electric Type
Hisuian Electrode
- Fast Move: Thunder Shock
- Charged Move: Wild Charge
Shadow Electivire
- Fast Move: Thunder Shock
- Charged Move: Ice Punch
Electivire
- Fast Move: Incinerate
- Charged Move: Shadow Ball
Shadow Electrode
- Fast Move: Volt Switch
- Charged Move: Discharge
Shadow Electabuzz
- Fast Move: Thunder Shock
- Charged Move: Thunder Punch
Fighting Type
Medicham
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Move: Dynamic Punch
Shadow Sneasler
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Move: Close Combat
Shadow Machamp
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Move: Close Combat
Sirfetch’d
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Move: Leaf Blade
Hawlucha
- Fast Move: Poison Jab
- Charged Move: Flying Press
Poison Type
Shadow Golbat
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move: Poison Fang
Toxapex
- Fast Move: Poison Jab
- Charged Move: Brine
Dragalge
- Fast Move: Dragon Tail
- Charged Move: Aqua Tail
Clodsire
- Fast Move: Mud Shot
- Charged Move: Stone Edge
Salazzle
- Fast Move: Incinerate
- Charged Move: Poison Fang
Ice Type
Frosslass
- Fast Move: Powder Snow
- Charged Move: Avalanche
Walrein
- Fast Move: Powder Snow
- Charged Move: Icicle Spear
Castform (Snowy)
- Fast Move: Powder Snow
- Charged Move: Weather Ball (Ice)
Sealeo
- Fast Move: Powder Snow
- Charged Move: Body Slam
Regice
- Fast Move: Lock On
- Charged Move: Blizzard
Flying Type
Mantine
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move: Ice Beam
Shadow Golbat
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move: Poison Fang
Shadow Gligar
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move: Dig
Pelipper
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move: Hurricane
Pidgeot
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move: Brave Bird
Psychic Type
Cresselia
- Fast Move: Psycho Cut
- Charged Move: Grass Knot
Victini
- Fast Move: Quick Attack
- Charged Move: V-Create
Deoxys (Defence)
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Move: Psycho Boost
Wobbuffet
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Move: Return
Hypno
- Fast Move: Confusion
- Charged Move: Shadow Ball
Ground Type
Shadow Gligar
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move: Dig
Runerigus
- Fast Move: Shado Curse
- Charged Move: Sand Tomb
Shadow Gliscor
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move: Earthquake
Shadow Flygon
- Fast Move: Dragon Tail
- Charged Move: Dragon Claw
Stunfisk
- Fast Move: Thunder Shock
- Charged Move: Mud Bomb
Rock Type
Aurorus
- Fast Move: Powder Snow
- Charged Move: Meteor Beam
Regirock
- Fast Move: Lock On
- Charged Move: Stone Edge
Cradily
- Fast Move: Bullet Seed
- Charged Move: Rock Slide
Tyrunt
- Fast Move: Dragon Tail
- Charged Move: Ancient Power
Amaura
- Fast Move: Powder Snow
- Charged Move: Thunderbolt
Bug Type
Golisopod
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Move: Aerial Ace
Charjabug
- Fast Move: Spark
- Charged Move: X-Scissor
Galvantula
- Fast Move: Volt Switch
- Charged Move: Discharge
Shadow Beedrill
- Fast Move: Poison Jab
- Charged Move: X-Scissor
Ariado
- Fast Move: Poison Sting
- Charged Move: Cross Poison
Dragon Type
Arctibax
- Fast Move: Dragon Breath
- Charged Move: Avalanche
Shadow Dragonair
- Fast Move: Dragon Breath
- Charged Move: Boy Slam
Altaria
- Fast Move: Dragon Breath
- Charged Move: Sky Attack
Shadow Dragonite
- Fast Move: Dragon Breath
- Charged Move: Dragon Claw
Kommo-o
- Fast Move: Dragon Dragon Tail
- Charged Move: Cloe Combat
Ghost Type
Cofagrigus
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Move: Shadow Ball
Trevenant
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Move: Seed Bomb
Gengar
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Move: Shadow Ball
Shadow Haunter
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Move: Shadow Ball
Dusclops
- Fast Move: Hex
- Charged Move: Ice Punch
That’s everything you need to know about the Retro Cup rules in pokemon GO, as well as some of the best contending picks for your team. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different guides that can help you with Pokemon GO catching, training, Raids, events, and more, such as the best and strongest Gen 2 Pokemon in the game.