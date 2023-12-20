10 Best Cat Pokemon of All Time, From Meow to Wow

The Pokemon franchise is full of a huge variety of different monster designs, plenty of which are inspired by real-world animals. Naturally, there is an adorable selection of cat-like Pokemon in existence, based both on domestic house cats and big cats.

We’ve rounded up ten of the best fluffy lil cattos for everyone to admire, so follow along below to take a look at these purrfect fuzzy friends.

Sprigatito

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Sprigatito, my beloved. I mean, just look at this certified smol floof — isn’t it one of the most adorable Grass Type Pokemon, and one of the most adorable starter Pokemon in existence? I mean, behold its silly little leaf-shape Siamese marking and fluffy chest — it just screams ‘must give infinite cuddles’! Sprigatito is an absolute joy, and I will forever hold this little buddy to a high standard as the best Paldean starter by far.

Sprigatito could stubbornly sit on my lap and growl when I try to move, scratch me when I attempt to give belly rubs, bring me little dead things, AND tear apart every carpet in existence any day of the week, and I’d still have absolutely nothing but love and joy for this wee kitten; it’s just that much of a perfect cat ‘Mon.

Skitty

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Look at this squeeful cat and tell me Skitty is anything less than absolutely precious, I dare you. From its constantly closed squinty eyes to the tiny fangs that show when it opens its mouth, every feature on Skitty amplifies its cuteness factor tenfold. I just love that Skitty is almost always depicted as having a smile on its face, and the fact that it keeps itself occupied by chasing its tail to make itself dizzy, in genuine kitten behavior.

Skitty is not only small but also has a brilliant nature. This means it would make one of the best contenders for a household pet in the Pokemon franchise, as it is a suitable companion for a Trainer of any age, including young kids.

Persian

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Persian has been a fan-favorite feline from the very beginning, holding the title of one of the Pokemon franchise’s first cat ‘Mons after being introduced as one of the original 151 species. Persian is a fairly iconic ‘Mon, as it is the partner Pokemon and beloved pet of Team Rocket leader, Giovanni.

I can so clearly remember Persiann’s smug face and meows as it sat next to Giovanni while the latter had very harsh words with Jessie and James on multiple occasions, and how this fancy cat just seemed like the most spoilt pet in existence. Also, there’s just something very lovable about seeing a dog-sized cat taking up regular cat behaviors such as laying around on a tree branch and bathing itself as it basks in the sun, which makes Persian even more appealing.

Torracat

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Look, we all get it. Litten was an adorable Fire starter in the Alola Region, but many of us were disappointed when…sigh… Incineroar got up on two legs and became more human-like. For this reason, Torracat deserves the limelight — it’s still very much a cat ‘Mon, carrying over those feline traits from its pre-evolution, Litten, while also having that element of intensity and badassery that Incineroar is supposed to portray.

Let’s just pretend Incineroar doesn’t exist, and focus on this fiery friend instead. I mean, he even has a little ‘collar’ marking with a fire bell, is that not the best combination of both cuteness and badassery in one? I would 100% keep a Torracat as a pet, and you can’t convince me otherwise.

Alolan Meowth

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Look, look, I love Kantonian Meowth dearly, but there’s just something about Alolan Meowth that makes it, dare I say, a little bit better than its Kantonian Regional variant. I mean, just look at the smarmy look on its face and the sassy posture, and try to tell me that’s not absolute classic cat behavior. This variant is also the polar opposite of Kanto Meowth, carrying the Dark Typing, y’know, for extra ‘super edgy Mr Cool Guy’ points.

There’s so much to love about this design, from the heavy eyelids on those narrow feline eyes, to the whiskers bent upwards and muted gray color palette. Oh, and very importantly; Alolan Meowth’s little fangs stick out of its mouth even when closed. I just wanted you all to know that; it’s not like that’s adorable or anything, it’s just simply a mere fact.

Glameow

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Hehe, anyone want a silly cat friend with a curly and springy tail? Well, I present to you; Glameow, Generation 4’s beloved grumpy cat. Look at that gaze… this cat is always watching, always judging every little thing you do. Seriously though, there’s nothing I love more than when cats are depicted as smug and mischievous, because, well, it’s so damn true — and Glameow fits this bill perfectly. Glameow is stated to ‘purr when pleased and claw when displeased’ — and if that isn’t relatable to any cat owner then I don’t know what is!

Glameow can also be quite spiteful when not fed, which is rather amusing, but also very scary considering those claws! However, its this very personality that makes this feline such a perfect cat-based Pokemon, and with a very lovable design to match, too. Every time I see Glameow, I can’t help but think it’s the kind of feline that was once worshipped as a God, it just has that same energy, y’know?

Espurr

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Oh, Espurr…how are you so cute, yet so terrifying at the same time? This bipedal catlike creature may have adorable tufts of fur, a teeny tiny nose, and big, endearing eyes. However, behind those very eyes is a struggle to control an unbelievably strong source of psychic power, which is sheltered by its folded-down ears.

This power could enable Espurr to blast everything within 300 feet with psychic energy, however, this poor fuzzball has zero control over its abilities, making it quite a danger. While Espurr certainly is a bit spooky, this makes this cat ‘Mon even more intriguing and unique in terms of feline creatures, with everything about this little guy balancing both bizarre and adorable.

Perrserker

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Perrserker is perhaps the most ‘feral’ of all catlike Pokemon, which makes it stand out from the others. This pure Steel type takes on the appearance of a cat demon, with multiple sets of horns on its head, and sharp, blade-like claws that emerge from its paws for fighting.

From a piercing amber gaze to the large, pointed teeth (all the better to chomp you with), this ridiculously fluffy feline has much to be admired, with the design effortlessly portraying classic cat qualities with the darker concept of a demon or werecat-like appearance. I also love the gray fluff — is it a beard-like section, or is it the genuine fur length whilst the rest of Perrserker’s limbs are shaved? I guess we’ll never know, but it’s certainly amusing to consider.

Liepard

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Liepard is a brilliant design, somehow managing to look both like a house cat and a leopard in one. First of all, this Pokemon has a beautiful color palette that catches the eye and makes it stand out from other specimens, but on top of that, it also has many small details to admire, such as the sharp fangs, yellow whiskers on each cheek, array of spots on its back, and curved, almost blade-like fluffy tail.

While Liepard looks beautiful and elegant, don’t let this fool you. These are very vicious and dangerous Pokemon known for silently stalking their prey in the night before striking from behind, giving the victim no chance to react. Talk about brutal! However, that does kinda make these Pokemon undeniably badass, and I find it pretty damn cool that they are the stealth masters of the Pokemon world.

Luxray

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

It’s time for a biiiiiiiiiiig cat in the form of Luxray, who resembles a lion. While there is more than one lion-like Pokemon, and multiple big cat Pokemon in general, Luxray takes the cake as the most popular species (sorry Litleo and Pyroar…). Honestly, it’s easy to see why, too.

First of all, Luxray has one of the best designs in all of Gen 4, and possibly one of the most favorable Electric Type designs of all time. While the fluffy black fur may indicate a secondary typing of Dark, Luxray remains a pure Electric type, meaning that the dark fur is just there to make him look more intimidating and powerful. Honestly, no complaints here, this suits Luxray very much. However, the most important thing about this Pokemon, and what makes them so unique, is that Luxray has their very own superpower of seeing through solid objects.

Lastly, I don’t think I’ll ever forget Sorrel’s Luxray, who gave up its life to ensure Sorrel was kept as safe and warm as possible when the two got lost in a blizzard. Sorrel’s Luxray gave its life in a very selfless action and was the only reason Sorrel survived. I’m not sobbing, you’re sobbing! Luxray is the best big cat Pokemon ever, hands down.