All Bunny Pokemon, With Fluff Included

Pokemon has all but become an institution of the cutest Pocket Monsters in existence, and has excited and captivated children and adults alike for the past 30 years, give or take.

There is quite literally a countless variety of different species of Pokemon with all manner of characteristics and traits, from the powerful, to the creepy, to the downright adorable.

The latter definitely applies to a big chunk of the Pokemon kingdom, and it only makes us all the happier that at least some bunny Pokemon happen to be included. If you’re wondering just how many there are across all 8 generations, here is our featured list of all bunny Pokemon.

Honorable Mention 1 – Nidoran (M/F)

Image Source: The Pokemon Co.

Number & Generation: #029 and #032; 1st Generation

The first honorable mention on our list goes to Nidoran, a unique and cute Pokemon that actually technically classifies as two different ones by gender. Hailing from the very first generation, their appearance is as adorable as it is peculiar, because it’s not entirely certain what they are. What we do notice though is their distinctly recognizable rabbit features, from their large ears, to their cute little buck teeth, and female Nidoran also having whiskers.

Altogether it gives off rabbit vibes, even though they ultimately evolve into Nidoqueen and Nidoking whom more closely resemble kaiju-style creatures. Their actual classification is the “poison pin” Pokemon, with no mention of rabbit included, so unfortunately we can’t fully count them with the group.

Honorable Mention 2 – Wigglytuff

Image Source: The Pokemon Co.

Number & Generation: #040; 1st generation

Our other honorable mention goes to another adorable, first generation Pokemon named Wigglytuff. Technically classified as a “balloon”, fairy-type Pokemon, this is the final evolution of Igglybuff and the smaller yet infamous Jigglypuff, whom we’ve seen a number of times in the animated series.

While they become synonymous for their adorably short temper and affinity for drawing graffiti on those who fall asleep during a singing performance, Wigglytuff meanwhile has not made as many appearances over the years. However, they apparently have just as much of a temper, and also have the ability to inflate themselves to appear bigger when in danger.

What we do notice though is Wigglytuff having some very distinctly rabbit-looking ears, along with what has in fact been described as “leoprine features”, which relates to rabbit species. This would likely put Wigglytuff closer to officially fitting in with the actual rabbit Pokemon, but it simply did not get the designation. We still love them nonetheless.

Buneary

Image Source: The Pokemon Co.

Number & Generation: #427; 4th Generation

Our first official entry goes to Buneary, an absolutely cute brown-and-tan rabbit Pokemon from the fourth generation that is classified as a Normal type, and has an equally cute (and sometimes sassy) personality to match. Its two big rabbit ears aren’t just for pomp and fluff either.

They actually serve as its primary defense mechanism, as Buneary will roll its ears up (it usually always has one in this position, as seen above), and launch them at any potential threats that come too close. Such attacks are surprisingly powerful as well, with the ability to shatter boulders. Buneary will even use this maneuver to launch itself high into the air, just like a rabbit.

It’s made a few appearances in the anime over the years, as well as in the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games and onward.

Lopunny

Image Source: The Pokemon Co.

Number & Generation: #428; 4th Generation

Lopunny takes the next spot as the evolution of Buneary, growing much taller with far longer ears. One of the more lithe-shaped bunny Pokemon of the bunch, Lopunny’s power actually shifts from its ears down to its legs, which can wield kicks that can easily drive back any threats, or even incapacitate them with little to no issue. They’re also conveniently the strongest of all rabbit Pokemon in the games, so they end up being a popular contender on that front.

All around, they certainly bring as much flare, fluff, and power in their appearance as possible, and make for one of the most stylish bunny Pokemon on our list.

Scorbunny

Image Source: The Pokemon Co.

Number & Generation: #813; 8th Generation

Scorbunny stole the hearts of many Pokemon fans upon the release of the Pokemon Sword & Shield games a few years ago, the fire-affiliated rabbit Pokemon serving as one of the starters of the eighth and most current generation in the Galarian region.

With a spunky and energetic personality, Scorbunny is about as bunny-like as it gets, with long ears, a button nose, fluffy tail, and powerful feet that can also pack a serious, fiery punch. Anytime Scorbunny chooses to go for a run, a literal trail of fire may even pick up behind it due to the special heat pads on the bottom of its feet, and its nose as well.

Not only that, its feet are believed to bring good luck, just like the classic rabbit’s foot we know.

Raboot

Image Source: The Pokemon Co.

Number & Generation: #814; 8th Generation

Raboot is hands down one of the most entertaining and unique-looking rabbit Pokemon to watch in the animated series on screen. Scorbunny takes its first evolution to a hilariously relatable level with Raboot, as a young, spunky fire bunny grows into a moody, teenaged version of itself.

Not only that, its actual fur coat strikingly resembles an athletic tracksuit, with pants and a hoodie to match, along with what looks like a balaclava around its neck and a sweatband on its head. Very impressive biological design, to be sure.

As the evolution of the Galarian fire starter Pokemon, we can’t help but feel some throwback vibes to another particular, evolved fire starter named Charmeleon, who also was equally moody (if not more dramatic), and it certainly didn’t get much better with Charizard, as Ash Ketchum could attest.

Cinderace

Image Source: The Pokemon Co.

Number & Generation: #815; 8th Generation

Cinderace, the final and most striking evolution of Scorbunny, is also another incredibly entertaining bunny Pokemon character to watch, with as big a personality as its iconic, fireball-kicking power that carriers over from its Raboot stage. Having grown up from a moody adolescent to a budding soccer megastar, Cinderace’s adorable bunny features belie its notable talent with the element of fire.

Bunnelby

Image Source: The Pokemon Co.

Number & Generation: #659; 6th Generation

Bunnelby is an absolutely charming and cute Normal-type bunny Pokemon that debuted with the sixth generation in the Kalos region. With its grey and brown fur markings, oversized ears, cute buck teeth, and stubby little whiskers, Bunnelby’s whimsical appearance belies an impressive if not slightly strange ability.

Its ears are the core of its power, with prehensile digits on the ends that resemble hands. It can use these to quickly dig underground, much like rabbits do, whenever it senses danger or to make a den to take shelter in.

Diggersby

Image Source: The Pokemon Co.

Number & Generation: #660; 6th Generation

One of the bigger bunnies of the pack, Diggersby is the evolution of Bunnelby, and despite its traditional rabbit features, it flexes quite a bit of muscle and is the only Normal-Ground type Pokemon in the franchise, making it a formidable foe in battle.

Just like its smaller predecessor, Diggersby’s big bunny ears function not only as a secondary set of paws, but as a couple of very powerful, efficient excavators, digging large tunnels when needed. They’re also strong enough to lift anything weighing a ton, and can emulsify bedrock. This makes them as popular with construction workers as with Pokemon trainers.

Azumarill

Image Source: The Pokemon Co.

Number & Generation: #184; 2nd Generation

The final entry on our list goes to probably the most eccentric-looking rabbit Pokemon in the entire roster — Azumarill. Classified as a “water-fairy rabbit” that hails from the second generation in the Johto region, it’s also the final evolution of the much smaller Azurill, and then Marill.

The white bubble pattern on its lower half denotes its water-elemental affinity, and also apparently acts as a unique camouflage when underwater. Its tall, bunny-like ears have exceptional hearing, even while in water, and can detect the smallest of noises in rushing currents.

While some would fairly dispute that Azumarill remains a mouse-type Pokemon, given that its earlier evolutions strongly resemble one, it’s still described as having “leporine” features like that of rabbits. So for us at least, it resides as the franchise’s sole water rabbit Pokemon, and a charming one to boot.

That concludes our feature list of all bunny-type Pokemon in the franchise. We hope you enjoyed this list, and let us know which of our entries you agree or disagree with.

