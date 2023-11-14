Pokemon GO Buneary Spotlight Hour – All Bonuses & Shiny Rates, Explained

Pokemon GO’s Spotlight Hour is a regular event that boosts spawn rates for specific Pokemon and offers an Evolution XP Bonus across a one-hour duration. This event is ideal for Trainers who want to farm candies and hunt for impressive IVs.

If you’re looking to participate in Nov. 14th’s Buneary Spotlight event, then we’ve got all you’ll need to know in advance.

Pokemon Go – All Buneary Spotlight Hour Bonuses, Explained

Pokemon GO’s Buneary Spotlight event is set to take place on Nov. 14, 2023, running from 6 PM – 7 PM local time for each player. During this event, Buneary will have its spawn rates significantly increased, making it much easier to get your hands on the fluffy little Normal Type than usual. Here’s a complete look at the upcoming event, as mentioned by trusted Pokemon GO leaks and news channel, LeekDuck:

A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, November 14, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, an increased number of Buneary will appear in the wild, and you’ll earn double XP from evolving Pokémon.



As indicated in the post above, Buneary will have increased spawn rates, which makes this opportunity perfect for obtaining this ‘Mon for your Pokedex if you have not already. On top of this, the increased spawn rates mean that farming candy will be much easier, giving you an upper hand in accumulating the 50 candies needed to evolve Buneary into Lopunny. There will also be a 2x Evolution XP bonus for all ‘Mons throughout this hour event, so be sure to evolve any eligible Pokemon within this timeframe for a handy boost.

Lastly, the increased spawn rates also give a chance for those who enjoy shiny hunting or obtaining Pokemon with competitive IVs to do so. While there is no guarantee of obtaining perfect stats or a shiny form, the high spawn rates certainly give a significantly improved chance of running into one of these variants. If you’re a fan of the shiny pink Bun’ or have been planning to add a Lopunny to your team, now is your chance!

What Are the Buneary Shiny Rates? Explained

In Pokemon GO, before the ending of the partnership between Niantic and The Silph Road, it was determined through research that the average shiny rates for Pokemon in the game were approximately 1 in 500 spawns on a normal day.

While the event does not increase the odds for shiny Buneary, the raised spawn rates mean that it will be easier to beat these odds due to the sheer number of Buneary appearing in the wild. In other words, Buneary’s spawn rate remains 1 in 500, but meeting and beating these odds becomes much easier within this hour, especially if you come prepared with plenty of Incense and Lures to further boost the already increased spawn rates.

That's everything you need to know about Pokemon GO's Buneary Spotlight event and all bonuses included within the event.