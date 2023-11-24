10 Pokemon Whose Typings Leave Us Completely Bamboozled

Pokemon designs are often indicative of their Typings through name, color, shape, and other visual attributes. However, there are a few Pokemon who may look like a certain Type, but are something completely different entirely, or appear to have colors linked to a secondary Type not incorporated in their species.

Here are ten Pokemon whose typings caught us all off guard at some point.

Midnight Lycanroc

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Lycanroc’s Midnight form takes on a spooky werewolf appearance, with a slouched posture and dark red coloring. Now, all Lycanroc forms are a Rock Type, much like their pre-evolution, Rockruff. However, I will forever be greatly surprised that Midnight Lycanroc didn’t gain an additional Dark Typing, as nothing apart from the thick, rocky-looking claws gives a visual indication of Rock Typing.

I mean, Midnight Lycanroc just screams ‘Dark Type’, from the intimidating red gaze to the deep crimson color palette and black and white accents. While this would give poor Lycanroc 4x Weakness to Fighting Type moves, it visually makes so much more sense than Rock Type. C’mon, I know you can see it, too.

Luxray

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Luxray has indicators for its Electric Typing with its bright yellow details and vibrant eyes. However, Luxray’s mostly black fur color often gives Trainers the false assumption that this lighting lion has a secondary Typing of Dark.

While this would certainly be a suitable combination for the badass and lovable Luxray, this is unfortunately not the case, with this big cat carrying pure Electric Typing instead. Luxray really does visually fit in alongside the likes of Mightyena, Incineroar, Zoroark, and many other ‘Mons who share the Dark Typing, so it’s easy to understand how this assumption can be made.

Dunsparce

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Dunsparce is quite an oddity in the world of Pokemon, as this unusual critter looks some part bug, some part snake, or even some sort of little first-form Dragon. However, as it turns out, Dunsparce is based on the land snake being in Japanese folklore, Tsuchinoko. Dunsparce is even well known in the Pokemon world for burrowing itself into the ground, referencing the Tsuchinoko.

Because of this, you’d assume Dunsparce is Ground Type, right? Wrong! Dunsparce is instead a pure Normal Type Pokemon, which seems very odd. But then again, this little fella is a strange little guy, to begin with, so are we really that surprised?

Nihilego

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Taking a glimpse at this giant jellyfish-like beast, you’d probably assume it to be a Water Type, or even a Normal or Psychic Type due to its color palette and overall design. However, Nihilego is neither of these, instead holding a Ground and Poison Dual-Typing.

Technically, the Poison Type makes sense with the whole jellyfish aspect, but the Ground Typing has certainly caught many Trainers off guard. However, when you consider Nihilego’s Pokedex entry, the Ground Typing does make a little bit more sense, as its body is composed of glass, which is created from heated sand.

Clobbopus

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Clobbopus is a wee octopus fella, so I’m sure your first thought would be that this silly little friend has a Water Typing. Well, this is not the case at all. Rather, Clobbopus is a pure Fighting Type Pokemon, despite looking like something that would spend the majority of its time under the water.

Furthermore, Clobbopus’ Pokedex entry even confirms this, stating that the only thing that brings Clobbopus onto land is a search for food. Even though this feisty fella lives underwater, it still completely lacks a secondary Water Typing; make it make sense, please.

Sudowoodo

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

I’m sure anyone who has played the Johto Region Pokemon games (Gold/Silver/Crystal or HeartGold/SoulSilver) has witnessed the trickery of Sudowoodo’s Typing. This Pokemon looks like a silly, wiggly little tree, right? In the games you even have to water it to start the encounter.

Pretty much everything about this wriggling friend screams Grass Type, or so we all thought, as poor, unsuspecting kids. As many of us found out after hitting Sudowoodo with a flurry of Fire-Type attacks, this Pokemon is not a Grass Type at all, but rather a Rock Type, posing as a tree.

Florges

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Florges is literally a huge flower. How could this Pokemon be anything other than a Grass Type? Well, apparently Florges completely denies our expectations, as this blooming beauty lacks the Grass Typing, even as a secondary Type. Instead, Florges is a pure Fairy Type Pokemon, which still baffles a lot of fans around the world.

While this is a common misinterpretation, we can’t blame those who make this mistake, as Florges looks much more Grass Type than many genuine Grass Type Pokemon, making this a very easy ‘Mon to get mixed up.

Psyduck

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Psyduck is a Pokemon that surprises many with its Typing. While it’s obvious that this cute, goofy ducky is a Water Type, many would assume that Psyduck also has a secondary Typing of Psychic. After all, it’s even in the name; Psy-duck, Psy-chic. Get it?

Well, apart from the name, Psyduck is also often depicted clutching its head in confusion, which is a pose that would work very well for a basic form Psychic Pokemon. Maybe Psyduck secretly is a Psychic Type, and he’s just been trying really hard this entire time to get his telekinesis powers to work. I guess we’ll never know.

Lugia

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Lugia is one of the more memorable Legendary Pokemon in existence, known for being the Guardian of the Sea. The combination of this title and Lugia’s cool-toned color palette, consisting of whites and blues, could quite possibly lead anyone to believe that it is a Water Type. Well, we hate to break it to you; but the Guardian of the Sea is a phony.

Lugia does not have any Water Typing and is instead a Dual Psychic and Flying Type. Interestingly enough, however, this is how Lugia operates as the Guardian of the Sea, using its Psychic abilities to control the water around itself.

Charizard

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Ah, Charizard, you poor unfortunate soul. For many, this big ol’ guy will be the first Pokemon that pops into their mind when they ponder the question of which specimen doesn’t look true to their Typing. Even though Charizard is a big, fierce, fire dragon guy….. he’s not a Dragon-Type at all.

Charizard remains a pure Fire Type, meaning this ‘dragon’ is essentially just a large lizard (but with wings?). It doesn’t make sense to us either and has left poor Charizard a complete laughing stock for years, with never-ending ‘not a real dragon’ memes taking the internet by storm.