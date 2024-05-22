XDefiant Fans Are Trying to Uncover the Secret Behind Average Skill Rating

In the new shooter XDefiant there is a stat that puzzles many players: Average Skill Rating. It’s hard to correlate it to any of the other stats you can see on your profile, or its usage in-game beyond giving you bragging rights is quite dubious. Fortunately, the community is coming together to make sense of it.

What Is Average Skill Rating in XDefiant?

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Based on the Reddit post below, Ubisoft first introduced Average Skill Rating to XDefiant during one of the early tests about a year ago. Since then, many people have reported their rating as anywhere from 0 to 9,999, and none of them have managed to pinpoint which stats affect it the most.

The best guesses so far include KDA, overall game Score, objective contribution, total damage dealt, win percentage, and utility usage score. It’s possible that each of those affects your Average Skill Rating in XDefiant to some extent, but why didn’t Ubisoft list all those stats instead of combining them like this?

Well, the answer might be quite simple. Even though XDefiant doesn’t have SBMM at the moment, it most certainly will in the future since you literally can’t make a competitive ranked mode without it. So, Average Skill Rating is most probably the XDefiant’s version of MMR or ELO.

Is SBMM Really That Bad?

Even though SBMM is hated by many and considered to take away fun from any game mode, when you think about it, it really benefits the most casual of players. Even though every game will be a sweat-fest at higher MMR, at lower MMR, you won’t have people with 20 KDA dominating newbies. It certainly does make climbing the ladder harder, but it’s a trade-off that the casual player may be all up for.

Either way, it’s ultimately up to Ubisoft to decide how they will implement SBMM into XDefiant and whether or not they’ll use the Average Skill Rating for that. Let’s just hope that they don’t ruin the game with it.

Anyway, that is all we have regarding the ASR stat in XDefiant. If you found this guide helpful and want to learn more about the game, check out our evergrowing XDefiant section here on Twinfinite.

