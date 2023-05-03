There Is an Extra Lightsaber Customization Option in Jedi: Survivor You Might Not Know About

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

One more way to really dive in and make the Lightsaber your own.

As you unlock stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you get further options for weapon customization. The Crossguard stance allows players to two-hand their full Lightsaber while giving it the same side vents as Kylo Ren’s iconic weapon.

By default, the vents are at a 90-degree angle, which puts them straight out from the hilt. However, there is a sneaky little Customize Vents option at the bottom of the screen only when selecting this one part.

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

This somewhat hidden customization menu gives you plenty of room to tweak the angle of the vents from 35 all the way to 105 degrees. The game clarifies that this is purely a cosmetic adjustment and doesn’t provide any gameplay benefit. However, it is undeniable that cooler-looking Lightsabers work better. That’s just science.

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

The vent part might not be super noticeable as you swing your magic laser sword around, but there’s no way to overlook the angled vents. As you might expect, this certain cosmetic choice is only visible while utilizing the Crossguard stance. If you don’t enjoy the stance’s slower, weightier combat, this little change won’t do much for you.

There’s no denying that it looks incredibly neat to slip these to 35 degrees for the very unique V by the blade. Regardless of how you choose to tune the main weapon of Cal Kestis, you can never go wrong with fully building out your own Lightsaber. The only thing missing is getting to make the blade red. We all know Cal Kestis fights for the side of good, so just let us have the red color anyway, Respawn!

