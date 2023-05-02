Image Source: EA

Cal Kestis has a whole arsenal of Force powers that he can use to fight his way across the galaxy, but lightsabers are a more civilized weapon for close-quarters combat. This means, in order to fight enemies with a bit more distance, he’s gotta learn to let go, only to bring it right back. Chucking your weapon can be incredibly useful for dealing with enemies, so here’s how to throw your lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How Do You Throw Your Lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Being able to throw your lightsaber and use it at long range was one of the most useful combat features in Jedi: Fallen Order, so still being able to do so in Jedi: Survivor is a welcome return. The ability is available to use from the start of the game with the other force abilities that Cal learned in the previous game, keeping with the theme of him not losing his abilities between stories.

In order to throw your lightsaber in combat, simply hold down the Parry button (LB on Xbox/L1 on PlayStation/RMB on PC) and then press the button to perform a Force Attack (Y on Xbox/Triangle on PlayStation/F on PC). Cal will throw his lightsaber wherever he is facing, unless you target an enemy first, in which case Cal will aim his throw at where he is focusing. You need to have Force saved up in your meter to throw your lightsaber, as it is considered a Force attack.

You can upgrade your lightsaber throws by upgrading your individual stance, with different stances giving different benefits to throwing your lightsaber. Learning to time your throws and aim them into large crowds of enemies can take some challenging fights and give you a bit extra of an edge.

That’s all we have for how to throw your lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. If there’s more you could use help with, check out some of our other guides like how to use the orange balloons. We’ve got plenty more down at the links below.

