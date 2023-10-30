Team Ghost Wins the Splatoween Splatfest

The Splatoween Splatfest took place this weekend, and the results are in. Players battled it out in Splatoon 3 to decide which frightening creature would make the best friend: zombie, skeleton or ghost. After 48 hours of Turf War matches, Team Ghost was declared the winner.

The five categories that decided the winner of the Splatfest were a sneak peak round, popularity, open battles, pro battles, and tricolor battles.

Team Ghost won three of those five categories, which gave it just enough points to come out on top. The final score of the Splatfest was 0-24-33. Here is a full breakdown of each category and how many points each team was awarded:

Sneak Peak – Ghost (7 points)

Popularity – Ghost (8 points)

Open Battles – Skeleton (12 points)

Pro Battles – Skeleton (12 points)

Tricolor Battles – Ghost (18 points)

The Splatfest started on Friday evening and lasted the entire weekend through Sunday evening. After the first half ended on Saturday night, Team Skeleton was the leading team, and Tricolor matches began. The Tricolor Turf War stage for this Splatfest was Brinewater Springs.

This was the tenth official Splatoon 3 Splatfest since the game released over a year ago in September 2022. Last month, Team Shiver beat Team Frye and Team Big Man to determine who would make the best leader.

All participants of the Splatfest will win Super Sea Snails depending on the rank they reached. You can use these to add sub ability slots on gear and reroll gear abilities. The higher rank you earned while battling during the Splatfest the more Super Sea Snails you’ll receive, with Team Ghost participants earning a bonus number.

Even though the Splatfest is over, you can still redeem the special Splatoween gear in the game by visiting the Switch news app.