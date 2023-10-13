Splatoween Arrives in Splatoon 3 with an Eerie Twist

As the eerie atmosphere begins to set in, Nintendo has just announced a seasonal Splatoon 3 in-game event called Splatoween.

The main event this Splatoween will be a brand new Splatfest for players to participate in. This time, players are faced with a unique question: Which would make the best friend, a zombie, a skeleton, or a ghost?

Players will soon be able to select their favorite team and fight to determine the winner in turf war battles from October 27 at 8 pm ET to October 29 at 8 pm ET.

In addition to the Splatfest, there will be four new pieces of Splatoween headgear that players will be able to claim. They are the Undead Head, the Swim Reaper, the Plankton Walker, and the Bleak beak. These will soon be available on the Splatoon 3 channel in the news section of the Nintendo Switch.

This is the first Splatoween celebration to take place in Splatoon 3 after the event was skipped last year in 2022. It was previously a seasonal event in Splatoon 2. Fans weren’t sure if Splatoween would return at all in Splatoon 3 after the event was missed last year. It’s a welcome seasonal event that many players enjoy.

In the most recent Splatfest before this, Team Shiver beat Team Frye and Team Big Man to determine who would make the best leader. You can read about the results of that Splatfest here.

Additionally, it is currently in the middle of Drizzle Season 2023 in which you can earn catalogue points for rewards. You can read about everything included in this season right here.

Be on the lookout for when voting for this upcoming Splatfest begins next week. You’ll be able to choose between Team Zombie, Team Skeleton, and Team Ghost and start earning points towards your team’s progress ahead of the Splatfest.