Team Shiver Wins the Splatoon 3 Anniversary Splatfest

Splatoon 3 players celebrated the one-year anniversary of the game this weekend with a special Splatfest event. The competition set out to determine who would make the best leader: Shiver, Frye, or Big Man.

After picking their allegiance, players participated in turf war matches to support their chosen team. The five categories that decided the winner were a sneak peak round, popularity, open battles, pro battles, and tricolor battles.

Team Shiver won three of those five categories, which gave it just enough points to come out on top. The final score of the Splatfest was 38-7-12. Here is a full breakdown of each category and how many points each team was awarded:

Sneak Peak – Frye (7 points)

Popularity – Shiver (8 points)

Open Battles – Shiver (12 points)

Pro Battles – Big Man (12 points)

Tricolor Battles – Shiver (18 points)

The Splatfest started on Friday evening and lasted the entire weekend through Sunday evening. After the first half ended on Saturday night, Team Shiver was the leading team, and Tricolor matches began. This time, all of the previous Tricolor maps from the past year’s worth of Splatfests were in rotation.

This was the ninth official Splatoon 3 Splatfest since the game released one year ago in September 2022. Last month, Team Money beat Team Fame and Team Love to determine which of the values was most important in life.

All participants of the Splatfest will win Super Sea Snails depending on the rank they reached. You can use these to add sub ability slots on gear and reroll gear abilities. The higher rank you earned while battling during the Splatfest the more Super Sea Snails you’ll receive, with Team Shiver participants earning a bonus number.

In other Splatoon 3 news, Drizzle Season 2023 began on September 1. You have the entire season to work towards earning catalog rewards. You can view everything that is new in this season right here.