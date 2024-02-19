Team Friday Wins Latest Splatoon 3 Splatfest

It's yet another Splatfest win for Shiver and her fans.

The latest Splatoon 3 Splatfest has just ended after a weekend full of Turf War battles. Players competed against each other to determine which day of the weekend is the best: Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Team Friday was declared the winner after the 48 hours of matches.

There were five categories that decided the winner of the Splatfest. This included a sneak peak round, popularity, open battles, pro battles, and tricolor battles.

Team Friday won enough points in these categories to secure a victory. The final Splatfest score between the three teams was 24-15-18. Here is a breakdown of each Splatfest category and how many points each team earned:

Sneak Peak – Saturday (7 points)

Popularity – Saturday (8 points)

Open Battles – Friday (12 points)

Pro Battles – Friday (12 points)

Tricolor Battles – Sunday (18 points)

The competition began on Friday and lasted through Sunday. After the first half ended on Saturday evening, Team Sunday was the leading team, and Tricolor matches officially began.

This was the thirteenth official Splatoon 3 Splatfest since the game released over a year ago in September 2022. In the last Splatfest, which took place last month in January, Team Solo beat Team Friends and Team Family to decide who is the best to spend the holidays with.

For this Splatfest, Japan had a different theme. It was about which sweet food was the best, and the teams were Red Bean Paste vs. Custard vs. Whipped Cream. The winner was Whipped Cream.

Each of the Splatfest participants will receive a number of Super Sea Snails depending on the rank they reached. These snails add sub ability slots on gear and reroll gear abilities. The higher rank you earned while battling during the Splatfest the more Super Sea Snails you’ll receive, with Team Friday participants earning a bonus number.

In other Splatoon news, the Splatoon 3: Side Order DLC will release this week on February 22. You can read more about what to expect right here.