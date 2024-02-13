Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC Promises Endless Replayability

Nintendo has just shared an overview trailer for the Splatoon 3 expansion pass, which is set to release next week. Side Order, which is the name of this DLC, is a new single-player campaign designed to be replayed over and over.

Recommended Videos

Your character, Agent 8, wakes up in world of order that is devoid of color. Accompanied with Off the Hook star Pearl, who is now a drone, Agent 8 must climb a tall tower called the Spire of Order.

You’ll ascend the tower one floor at a time using an elevator. At each stop, you can choose between an easy, medium, or hard objective. The more difficult the objective, the higher the reward.

Along the way, you’ll earn Color Chips based on the objective chosen to use as skill enhancements. These chips do things like increase firing speed or raising damage output. There are over 60 chips to unlock, and they can mix and match to your liking. Even Pearl’s drone has upgrade possibilities.

As the floors of the tower become more difficult, you risk failing the mission and starting over from the beginning. If this happens, you’ll lose all of your color chips, though you’ll have the chance to earn permanent upgrades as well. Essentially, this makes Side Order a rogue-like in its design.

What awaits you at the top of the tower? It seems to be a mystery, so you’ll have to find out when the DLC launches on February 22.

This is wave two of the Splatoon 3 expansion pass, so if you purchased wave one last year, you’ll automatically have access to this new part.

You can watch the overview trailer for Side Order below.

In addition to the February 22 DLC, a new season in Splatoon 3 will begin on March 1.