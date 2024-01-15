Team Solo Has Swept the Splatoon 3 Frosty Fest Splatfest

After a weekend of matches, the Frosty Fest holiday Splatfest in Splatoon 3 has come to a close. Players competed in order to decide who is best to spend the holidays with: friends, family or solo. Team Solo was declared the winner after 48 hours of Turf War matches.

The five categories that decided the winner of the Splatfest were a sneak peak round, popularity, open battles, pro battles, and tricolor battles.

Team Solo won all five of those five categories, giving it enough points to take the lead. The final score of the Splatfest was 57-0-0. Here is a full breakdown of each category and how many points each team was awarded:

Sneak Peak – Solo (7 points)

Popularity – Solo (8 points)

Open Battles – Solo (12 points)

Pro Battles – Solo (12 points)

Tricolor Battles – Solo (18 points)

The Splatfest started on Friday evening and lasted the entire weekend through Sunday evening. After the first half ended on Saturday night, Team Solo was the leading team, and Tricolor matches began. The Tricolor Turf War stage changes each Splatfest, and this time the featured stage was Crableg Capital.

This was the twelfth official Splatoon 3 Splatfest since the game released over a year ago in September 2022. In the last Splatfest, which took place in November, Team Handshake beat Team Fistbump and Team Hug to decide which greeting is most superior.

Each of the Splatfest participants will receive a number of Super Sea Snails depending on the rank they reached. These snails add sub ability slots on gear and reroll gear abilities. The higher rank you earned while battling during the Splatfest the more Super Sea Snails you’ll receive, with Team Solo participants earning a bonus number.