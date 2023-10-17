Starfield Player May’ve Discovered the Cutest Critter in the Entire Game

Move over adorable space plushies, there’s a new Sheriff dreamboat in town! That’s right, while the majority of the Starfield community may be busy wrapping up their first playthroughs of Bethesda’s space-faring action-RPG, a lone player has discovered a four-legged beastie that may be the cutest life form in the entire galaxy.

Yes, Reddit user Penetrating_Holes has stumbled upon a strange species of fauna that appears to be a unique cross between a crocodile, a dinosaur, and a big-beaked bird like a toucan. True, while it doesn’t possess a beak per se, atop of its head is definitely some feathers, right? Or maybe it’s a shock of brown hair; it’s hard to tell!

Image Source: Bethesda via Reddit

Indeed, in an epic RPG that boasts hundreds of different forms of distinct wildlife, it’s fair to say that there are probably more adorable creatures to find out there in the endless depths of space. But, if we’re being honest, we’re pretty smitten with this wee chap. The best part? Those eyeballs on the crests of its back are totes in vogue right now. I mean, they’re totally… eye-catching, huh? (Sorry!)

Unfortunately, however, it’s currently unclear what specific planet the handsome fella is from exactly. As soon as we have any confirmation, we’ll make sure to update this post to keep you looped in.

Outside of these dino-like cuties, another user in the thread gave a shoutout to the charming fox bats that can be found on Schrödinger III. The only downside that gets in the way of their delightful charm is the fact that they continually try to bite our faces off. Frankly, I think I’m having flashbacks to an ex-girlfriend, but I digress.

Starfield is out now on Xbox Series X|S and PC, and is available as part of Xbox Game Pass.