All Creatures in Starfield

Travelling across the galaxies and exploring planets is an integral part of Starfield. It is so exciting to bounce along a newly discovered planet, scanning all the flora and fauna you find. Each living thing you come across has a resource to gather too, making this approach perfect for crafting items and equipment. Keeping track of every animal in Starfield and what resources they provide can be difficult though, so we’re here to help you along with a list of all the creatures we’ve seen.

Every Animal Discovered So Far in Starfield

On our travels, we have found some amazing alien animals of all shapes, sizes, and temperaments. Unfortunately for the creature, the only way to get to the resources they contain is to hunt them. This list isn’t exhaustive as there are tens, if not hundreds, of fauna types in Starfield. We will endeavor to keep adding more as we find them.

Ashta

The Ashta is found on Akila and is one of Starfield’s most aggressive creatures. You will get to know this creature pretty early on when you discover who the Freestar Collective are. Its carapace has Antimicrobial properties you can use, and its tissue has Toxins too.

Terramorph

These are absolute units whose name is a dead giveaway at how terrifying they are. We recommend checking out our guide on how to easily defeat these nasties. Luckily, they will drop some useful resources after the fight including Tissues, Fiber, Alien Genetic Material and Hallucinogens.

Elk Crangon

This bulbous animal is found on Akila and is wary of strangers so it may attack if spooked. It has Nutrients stored in its vital fluids if you hunt them down. Just watch out for that nasty spike on its front!

Ensifer

We discovered these bug-eyed insect-like creatures on Akila in the rocky areas. They are wary of strangers so watch your back! Once hunted, you can gather Toxins from its glands.

Mossgnath

This sweet friendly dinosaur is the Mossgnath and it resides in Akila. It doesn’t have an aggressive bone its huge body, but if you want some Hypercatalysts, Metabolic Agent, and Hallucinogen, then this is the guy to hunt!

Baleen Rotifer

The Baleen Rotifer is one of the more peaceful creatures in Starfield who swims in the Akila sky like a spiky jellyfish. If you have the heart to shoot one down for resources, you can get Antimicrobials.

Prong Wing Seabat

The Prong Wing Seatbat lives on Gargarin in the rocky desert biomes. It is aggressive and tenacious, so be ready to fight when one spots you. It gives you some Metabolic Agent when taken down.

Dust Devil Exorunner

We found the Dust Devil Exorunner in the swamp biome of Gargarin, and he was not friendly! These armor-plated beasts contain Antimicrobial resources once they are hunted.

Coralbucket Filterer

This floating creature can be shot down easily as they are passive and peaceful. Gather Cosmetics from it as a helpful resource.

Shardhopper Geophage

The Shardhopper is like a giant blue cricket and is not aggressive. They are easily killed, and have pretty useful resources like Toxins and Alien Genetic Material.

Coral Crawler Geophage

The Coral Crawler Geophage is found in the Gargarin deserts and swamps. It is a wary predator, so it will attack on sight if it spots you. Grab the Nutrient resource after you have hunted it.

Trilobite Scavenger

We found this small bug-type creature in the Gargarin deserts. It barely even notices you are there, but if you do hunt some, you can gather Spice from its bones. Delicious!

Hunting Tuskfrog

This frog-like animal living in Jemison is considered wary, so it won’t attack unless provoked. It can rival any Olympic long jumper too, so take a moment to watch it in its natural habitat. This jumping beast contains Fiber, Biosuppressant, and Sedative; all of which are very useful for an aspiring crafter!

Cutterhead

The Cutterheads are cute dinosaur-like creatures with spiny fins on their backs. As they only eat plants, they mean no harm to you as you explore unless you attack first. You can find them in the forests of Jemison, and you can gather Nutrients from its tissue.

Parrothawk

The Parrothawk is more hawk than parrot, and is a deadly apex predator! The talons come at you fast, so keep moving when hunting it. Find them in Jemison, and get some useful Structural resources from them.

Coralbug

This beautiful beast in Jemison seemed to smell us a mile off (maybe the space-deodorant isn’t working), and they attack fiercely! Thankfully, they are pretty easy to take down with a pistol. Find Hallucinogen, Fiber, and Membrane resources to collect.

Carasnail

Literally just little bugs that do no harm. They are good for gathering the Cosmetic resource, but that’s about it. Find them crawling around Jemison.

Young Ship Maggot

Yes that’s right; not even the starships are safe from creatures and creepy-crawlers. This young Ship Maggot was discovered as we travelled aboard a derelict research ship!

Other Discovered Fauna

Other players have reported that there are more creatures to be discovered on the many planets and moons across the Starfield universe. Though we don’t yet have screenshots of them, they are listed down below:

The Siren in Alpha Andraste II

Twintail in Alpha Andraste III

Spiderwasp Grazer in Baldeen III

Maggotmaw in Charybdis III

Kreet Stalker in Kreet

Angler Hexapod in Moloch I

Thornmantis in Verne II

Twistfin in Nesoi

How to Find Planets Inhabited by Creatures

As you float over a planet you can give it a quick scan to see how much Starfield flora and fauna, and other resources, you should expect to find while exploring. The scan will show how many of each you will be able to document, as well as how much you have found so far.

Many of the Starfield creatures listed here are dangerous, so when you are out scanning the wilderness, make sure you take your best weapons! If you need more guidance as you explore Starfield, check out some of our relevant articles listed below.