Image Source: Epic Games
Category:
News
Guides

Star Wars Comes to LEGO Fortnite, Festival, and Battle Royale in May

May the Fourth Be With You!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 10:16 am

Star Wars has been a regular crossover in Fortnite and this year it returns better than ever. This May, to celebrate Star Wars Day, Fortnite players will get to enjoy their favorite sci-fi adventure in not only Battle Royale but other Fortnite modes too, including Fortnite LEGO.

Recommended Videos

Star Wars Day Arrives in Fortnite in May

As usual Star Wars Day hits on May 4 and we get the opportunity to celebrate while playing Fortnite. Previous years saw dedicated landmarks, Stormtrooper NPCs, and even Star Wars character boss fights. The Star Wars X Fortnite mini-event has been a little subdued in the last couple of years but it seems this year Epic Games are kicking it up a notch. On May 3rd, 2024 Star Wars arrives in not only Battle Royale, but also LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival!

wookiee bowcaster fortnite star wars
Image Source: HYPEX on X

All we know for sure is that the Wookiee Bowcaster will be added to Fortnite Battle Royale next month. No doubt we will see the usual lightsaber fun and a few Stormtrooper checkpoints in Battle Royale, but what Star Wars content will you find in LEGO Fortnite? Nothing is confirmed just yet but here’s what we would love to see:

  • LEGO Fortnite X Star Wars skins
  • Star Wars LEGO builds
  • Star Wars quests
  • Star Wars LEGO character villagers

Anyone who has player LEGO Star Wars will know how fun that crossover will be! As for Fortnite Festival, we can’t help but think maybe the Fortnite Festival Jam Stage will include the Mos Eisley Cantina. You may find Star Wars songs like the Imperial March, the movie’s main theme by John Williams, and even the Cantina Band tune listed for Fortnite Festival.

Until we hear more news on what to expect in the latest Fortnite X Star Wars mini-event, we will have to speculate among ourselves! Keep checking back for more Fortnite news and updates. Next up, check out the best merch and gifts you can find for the Fortnite fan in your life. Or see what is coming up in the next Fortnite Crew Pack.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (April 2024)
A Puzzle Piece in Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (April 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 16, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 16) – Full Schedule
Two characters in Monopoly GO.
Category: Guides
Guides
All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 16) – Full Schedule
Rowan Jones and others Rowan Jones and others Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Does No Rest for the Wicked Run on Steam Deck?
A character pointing a rapier sword towards the camera in No Rest for the Wicked
Category: Guides
Guides
Does No Rest for the Wicked Run on Steam Deck?
Cole Luke Cole Luke Apr 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (April 2024)
A Puzzle Piece in Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (April 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 16, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 16) – Full Schedule
Two characters in Monopoly GO.
Category: Guides
Guides
All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 16) – Full Schedule
Rowan Jones and others Rowan Jones and others Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Does No Rest for the Wicked Run on Steam Deck?
A character pointing a rapier sword towards the camera in No Rest for the Wicked
Category: Guides
Guides
Does No Rest for the Wicked Run on Steam Deck?
Cole Luke Cole Luke Apr 16, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.