Star Wars Comes to LEGO Fortnite, Festival, and Battle Royale in May

Star Wars has been a regular crossover in Fortnite and this year it returns better than ever. This May, to celebrate Star Wars Day, Fortnite players will get to enjoy their favorite sci-fi adventure in not only Battle Royale but other Fortnite modes too, including Fortnite LEGO.

Star Wars Day Arrives in Fortnite in May

As usual Star Wars Day hits on May 4 and we get the opportunity to celebrate while playing Fortnite. Previous years saw dedicated landmarks, Stormtrooper NPCs, and even Star Wars character boss fights. The Star Wars X Fortnite mini-event has been a little subdued in the last couple of years but it seems this year Epic Games are kicking it up a notch. On May 3rd, 2024 Star Wars arrives in not only Battle Royale, but also LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival!

All we know for sure is that the Wookiee Bowcaster will be added to Fortnite Battle Royale next month. No doubt we will see the usual lightsaber fun and a few Stormtrooper checkpoints in Battle Royale, but what Star Wars content will you find in LEGO Fortnite? Nothing is confirmed just yet but here’s what we would love to see:

LEGO Fortnite X Star Wars skins

Star Wars LEGO builds

Star Wars quests

Star Wars LEGO character villagers

Anyone who has player LEGO Star Wars will know how fun that crossover will be! As for Fortnite Festival, we can’t help but think maybe the Fortnite Festival Jam Stage will include the Mos Eisley Cantina. You may find Star Wars songs like the Imperial March, the movie’s main theme by John Williams, and even the Cantina Band tune listed for Fortnite Festival.

Until we hear more news on what to expect in the latest Fortnite X Star Wars mini-event, we will have to speculate among ourselves! Keep checking back for more Fortnite news and updates. Next up, check out the best merch and gifts you can find for the Fortnite fan in your life. Or see what is coming up in the next Fortnite Crew Pack.

