Sims 4 Free Upcoming Update Hints at Much-Awaited CAS Skin

Sims 4’s realism factor has been improved with every update and new pack. Yet, since there’s a lot of ground to cover, a few aspects have been missed, leaving fans wanting more.

One, in particular, has to be the vitiligo CAS skin that has only been available through Sims 4 mods. Fortunately, this feature will likely arrive with the next Sims Delivery Express after an announcement on the game’s Twitter/X. Although it is brief, we do see an appearance of the skin as a character walks on, vaguely confirming that it will debut on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. BST.

okkkk tune in tomorrow at 10 AM PT for very special Sims Delivery Express 👀 pic.twitter.com/y5qi7JSP8i — The Sims (@TheSims) February 12, 2024

Fans in the comment section were definitely excited to hear this news, with its upcoming expansion on skin details. Even more so, longtime Simmers are slightly surprised to hear English dialogue with the snippet instead of its standard Simmlish. This small detail could be a hint toward a language feature, but it’s most likely just a part of the announcement.

In its current state, Sims 4 only exhibits skin details, such as birthmarks, scars, freckles, and stretch marks. So, having a feature like vitiligo will undoubtedly help players design the perfect character for them.

You can expect more from the Sims Delivery Express, hopefully bringing additional gameplay performance improvements. Specifically, many players have been asking for fixes for the For Rent expansion pack, which has proved troublesome with bugs and glitches.

There’s also a few more surprises in store, thanks to the information shown in The Sims 4 Sensationally You roadmap. We’ve already received two new kits with Goth Galore and Castle Estate, but another expansion is due over the coming months. This includes an SDX drop, Stuff Pack, build kit, and many more.

With the Sims 4 update about to make its arrival, make sure to look for any new patches for your file so you can start getting your free goodies and personalize your experience further.