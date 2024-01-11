10 Best Player-Made Castle Builds in The Sims 4

With the new Sims 4 Castle Estate Kit arriving soon we thought it would be good to get some inspiration for builds. Whether you want to build huge castles with moats and towers or smaller medieval castles fit for any lord or lady, we have the best player-made castle builds in The Sims 4.

Best Sims 4 Castle Builds

There are some amazing castles and other medieval-aesthetic lots in the Sims 4 Gallery. You can download any of the player-made builds and place them into an empty lot, or use them as inspiration for your builds. The Castle Estate Kit, to be released on January 18, 2024, will have some amazing decals and build items so you can create stunning royal abodes of your own. If you want a bit of inspiration in the meantime check out the best castle builds created by the community.

The Disneyland Castle

Image Credit: KateEmerald on Sims 4

KateEmerald’s Disneyland-inspired castle brings a little magic and wonder to your Sims world!

This build has the iconic pink decor with multiple turrets and a large path leading up to the large doorway. It needs a large lot of around 64×64 but you could easily recreate this on a smaller lot without the rocks surrounding it.

This particular Sims 4 build has three bedrooms and three bathrooms but you can furnish it to suit your own Sim’s needs. It has enough space inside for full living areas on the lower floor and bedrooms upstairs. There is even some room on the roof for a bit of outside entertainment. This castle would be perfect for a Disney Sims fairytale family!

Prince Eric’s Castle

Image Credit: Kaibellvert on Sims 4

Sticking with the Disney theme for now, we found the royal castle owned by Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid created by Kaibellvert.

This build is pretty large and fits on a 50×50 lot. It could be created on a smaller lot if you lost the pool surrounding it but that is part of its charm! The castle doesn’t have a tonne of space inside but is big enough for a small family.

If you were going to use this as inspiration for a family of four or more Sims we would recommend extending the building to cover more of the rocky and water-covered areas. It is so pretty though, and if your childhood dream was to marry Prince Eric and live happily ever after then this is the castle for you.

Small Manor House Castle

Image Credit: Illuispire on Sims 4

If you prefer something more suitable for a small lord or lady then try this manor house design by Illuspire.

This design can be given more spires and expanded easily as it fits on a tiny 20×20 lot. It may be small but it is just as grand as a larger castle. It has enough room inside for an open-plan living area on the first floor and a couple of bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor. If you add a ladder you can create a nice space in the tower too.

A sneaky basement could also be added for a dungeon or cellar to store homemade brew. The manor house would be a good fit for an off-the-grid homestead challenge with plenty of room for chickens and an allotment to grow vegetables.

Dracula’s Castle

Image Credit: Jipvdkooi on Sims 4

This huge dark castle by Sims 4 builder Jipvdkooi is fit for vampire royalty thanks to the spooky design. Check out the gargoyles hanging from every wall!

A large Sim family can live in this 30×30 lot with enough space for five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It has a spacious living area complete with a music room, study, and kitchen. Upstairs has multiple spaces perfect for vampiric bedrooms, each with enough space for a coffin or two!

There is a memorial garden on the rooftop so your macabre Sims can mourn or attempt to raise the dead… The third floor has a space you could split into rooms or furnish with a bar and dance floor to party the night away! This may be at the top of some Simmers’ dream build lists, especially with the new packs coming soon.

French Chateau

Image Credit: 52Popeye on Sims 4

This is a chateau straight from the heart of the French countryside. It is a classy and spacious build for your royal Sim family designed by 52Popeye.

This build fits a 50×50 lot and has an impressive eight bedrooms and six bathrooms! If you don’t need that many bedrooms you could always furnish them to create extra studies, libraries, or game rooms. This would be the perfect castle for Sims who have lots of hobbies as there is room enough for everyone! There is enough space for a full-sized pool, a garden, and even somewhere to grow fruit trees. The French Chateau is perfect if you have just started growing your royal lineage.

Japanese Style Castle

Image Credit: Cayrees on Sims 4

Let’s head east for this gorgeous full build designed by Cayrees who was inspired by the Japanese culture and aesthetic.

This build has a large kitchen which would suit a large family of foodies! There are also ten bedrooms and six bathrooms so you could easily have guests over for a sleepover. The inside is beautifully designed but the gardens are one of the best features. Fountains with lights and water displays surround the entire property and look particularly lovely at night.

There is a small garden for growing fruit and vegetables and delicate cherry blossom trees line the perimeter. If you want a serene and richly designed castle for your Sims then this build has exactly what you need.

The Witch’s Castle

Image Credit: aglu3akt2 on Sims 4

If your dream home leans more toward a farm house with a moat then this build would suit you.

Sim builder aglu3akt2 designed this space for a witch with antisocial tendencies. The moat surrounds the entire front area; the only way to the front door is through a gate. This gate can be locked to anyone but your household to keep any witch hunters out. Inside is a good-sized kitchen and a living space on the first floor. Upstairs is space for a bedroom or a study, with stairs leading to another floor.

Overall there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a secret basement apartment! The gardens have space for animal sheds and chicken coops if your witch Sim has a talent for animal husbandry.

Castle With Moat

Image Credit: Hetty426 on Sims 4

Following on from the Witch’s castle with a moat above, this larger moated castle is to die for!

The dreamy exterior fits well with a fairytale aesthetic and fits nicely on a 64×64 plot. It has space enough for five bedrooms and three bathrooms along with many other decent-sized rooms for a library and study. All of the rooms are on three neatly laid out levels including the towers on either side.

The moat surrounding the castle has a whole host of flora and fauna from frogs to dragonflies and more! There isn’t enough room for a garden as such but there may be enough room for a few planters out back.

Medieval Castle Grounds

Image Credit: EStPeter70 on Sims 4

If you require a full Medieval Castle layout then EStPeter70 has the perfect design. This castle has one main building and several outbuildings on a 50×50 plot.

Like all good Medieval towns, the church is an important part of the area and this build has one complete with stained glass windows. Not only that but there is a sweet little greenhouse for your gardener to use and small buildings perfect for the villagers or staff to live in.

For your Simlish royal family, the main building is a huge four-story abode with massive halls just made for lavish banquets. The outbuildings could even be turned into rental apartments if you fancy yourself as the landlord overseeing the lowly peasants. There is certainly a lot of potential with this lot if you have the For Rent pack!

Tiny Castle

Image Credit: KrittyKratter in Sims 4

Lastly, we have a micro home from KrittyKratter which is perfect for a lone king or tiny royal family! This build will fit perfectly on a 30×20 lot.

This build is currently all on one floor with a singular open-plan room so whoever moves in will need to build some walls! If you want an extra floor then a stone staircase should be added too but we think it is an adorable tiny castle just as it is. Microbuilds are really popular right now and having a miniature castle is such a cute idea.

There is a moat which surrounds the entire building full of swamp water and alligators. If that doesn’t put off intruders then what will? Unless you build this on a slightly larger lot this build doesn’t leave a lot of room for a garden or animals.

We hope you enjoyed this look at our favorite player-made castle builds in The Sims 4. We’ve got plenty more Sims content for you to wabadebadoo over, so check out the guides below.