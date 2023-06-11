Connect with us

Overwatch 2: Invasion Will Bring in Story Missions, New Co-op Mode & Support Hero

Overwatch 2: Invasion
Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment
News

Overwatch 2: Invasion Will Bring in Story Missions, New Co-op Mode & Support Hero

A new hero approaches!
Published on

The world of Overwatch 2 is getting a whole bigger with its upcoming Invasion update, featuring its latest entertaining lineup of playable content.

Although the game has previously canceled its PvE, fans will at least experience this long-awaited story mode. With these quests, players will get to dive into story missions that expand the series’ lore further, as well as learn more about the beloved heroes of Overwatch.

You can expect a wide variety of improvements, including a PvP Flashpoint game mode, challenging Hero Mastery quests, and Firing Range. Players can also participate in a mysterious co-op event that has yet to be disclosed. However, we do at least know that Overwatch 2: Invasion has a set release date of Aug 10, 2023.

On top of all these features, longtime players may have noticed a first look into the new Support Hero, which fans are already trying to decipher in the comments.

For now, we’ll just have to see what’s to come with this upcoming teammate as time progresses. The Xbox Games Showcase also details a new Heroes Starter Pack, including characters like Junker Queen, Lifeweaver, Kiriko, and Sojourn.

While the launch is still a bit ways away, you can look forward to more information about Invasion as the launch approaches. So, be sure to check back on Twinfinite to keep up-to-date on the latest Overwatch 2 news.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , ,
To Top