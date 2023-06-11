Overwatch 2: Invasion Will Bring in Story Missions, New Co-op Mode & Support Hero
A new hero approaches!
The world of Overwatch 2 is getting a whole bigger with its upcoming Invasion update, featuring its latest entertaining lineup of playable content.
Although the game has previously canceled its PvE, fans will at least experience this long-awaited story mode. With these quests, players will get to dive into story missions that expand the series’ lore further, as well as learn more about the beloved heroes of Overwatch.
You can expect a wide variety of improvements, including a PvP Flashpoint game mode, challenging Hero Mastery quests, and Firing Range. Players can also participate in a mysterious co-op event that has yet to be disclosed. However, we do at least know that Overwatch 2: Invasion has a set release date of Aug 10, 2023.
On top of all these features, longtime players may have noticed a first look into the new Support Hero, which fans are already trying to decipher in the comments.
For now, we’ll just have to see what’s to come with this upcoming teammate as time progresses. The Xbox Games Showcase also details a new Heroes Starter Pack, including characters like Junker Queen, Lifeweaver, Kiriko, and Sojourn.
While the launch is still a bit ways away, you can look forward to more information about Invasion as the launch approaches. So, be sure to check back on Twinfinite to keep up-to-date on the latest Overwatch 2 news.
About the author
- Overwatch 2 Nerfs Snipers & Puts an End to Long-Range Oneshot Kills
- How Old Is Pharah in Overwatch 2? Answered
- Overwatch 2 Reveals the Identities of Two More LGBTQ+ Characters Ahead of June’s Pride Event
- Bizarre Overwatch 2 Bug Is Causing Some Payload Matches to Brick
- Overwatch 2’s Big PvE Mode Plans Have Been Scrapped, Will Focus On Smaller Standalone Missions Instead