Overwatch 2’s Big PvE Mode Plans Have Been Scrapped, Will Focus On Smaller Standalone Missions Instead

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 has created a massive upset within the player base with the recent roadmap update and discussion regarding the game’s future. During this time, it was revealed by the devs that the highly-anticipated PVE mode wouldn’t be going ahead in the same way that they had previously announced to players before the launch of Overwatch 2.

Naturally, this caused a lot of upset among fans who have desperately been holding out for the promise of this PvE story-based game mode for years. The original vision for Overwatch 2 PvE announced back in 2019 featured mechanics such as skill trees, where you could spend points to unlock and enhance skills for each hero, and that the PvE would be a standalone story mode alternative to Overwatch.

As of today, the devs have confirmed that this is no longer the case and that they cannot deliver on this to such a scale. PvE will instead be small standalone missions or stories that are dropped with the Seasonal update in Overwatch 2’s live service content. This content is planned to include limited-time game modes, co-op missions, story-based events, and hero mastery missions.

Popular Overwatch 2 content creator, streamer, and educational Support player, KarQ took to Twitter to share his disappointment with the whole situation, despite having an understanding view of the decision-making that has occurred. Many fans quickly jumped on this post and spread numerous comments showing their frustration and disbelief toward Activision Blizzard and the Overwatch team. Take a look for yourself below:

Overwatch 2 update from the Dev Chat:



Original PvE vision from 2019 is no more. Talent trees scrapped, and there will be no standalone version.



It's just little bits of PvE such as missions/stories released with each PvP season as part of their live service.



Man… 😢 — KarQ (@KarQGames) May 16, 2023

Part of the reason players are so upset at this announcement is that the PvE update and story mode was the whole reason for creating Overwatch 2 and one of the most significant selling points for the game to be updated with a sequel. Between this and the game’s general pain points in recent months, such as the monetization and flawed Competitive system, fans are fed up, with any even threatening to quit playing altogether.

The Overwatch 2 team will need to seriously impress everyone with the quality and content that comes with Season 5 and Season 6 to keep people interested and try to amend for the disruptions of PvE. If those two Seasons go poorly following this news, the game may take a hugely damaging blow.

