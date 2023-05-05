How Many Playable Heroes Are There in Overwatch 2? Answered

Overwatch 2 has an extensive roster of playable heroes and villains spread out across three roles in the game; Tank, DPS, and Support. This gives a lot of variety between each character and their Hero kit and provides plenty of options for you to choose from in both Quick and Competitive Play. If you’re wondering how many characters there are in Overwatch 2, we have all the information you need. Here’s everything you need to know about how many playable heroes are in Overwatch 2.

Total Number of Playable Heroes in Overwatch 2

As of Overwatch 2’s Season 4, there are currently 37 playable heroes on the roster. This number consists of 11 Tanks Heroes, 17 DPS Heroes, and 9 Support Heroes, with Lifeweaver being the latest addition to the game, filling ninth place in the Support category.

Having 37 Heroes in the game provides many opportunities for counter-picking and ability coordination. While each Hero has their strengths and weaknesses, there are a few that are standing out much more than other Heroes in the same role this Season 4, so you may want to check out our guide ranking all of the heroes in the game from worst to best, to help you with learning where everyone is sitting at this current stage of the game.

All Overwatch 2 Heroes in the game, Listed by Role

If you’re wondering which role each of the 37 Heroes fit into, we’ve compiled a helpful list below to help you remember and learn what kind of position each character plays for their team. Take a look for yourself below:

Tanks

D.Va

Doomfist

Junker Queen

Orisa

Ramattra

Reinhardt

Roadhog

Sigma

Winston

Wrecking Ball

Zarya

DPS

Ashe

Bastion

Cassidy

Echo

Genji

Hanzo

Junkrat

Mei

Pharah

Reaper

Sojourn

Soldier: 76

Sombra

Symmetra

Tobjorn

Tracer

Widowmaker

Supports

Ana

Baptiste

Brigitte

Kiriko

Lifeweaver

Lucio

Mercy

Moira

Zenyatta

