Out of Nowhere, an EA FC 24 Mode Has Turned Into FIFA 17

EA FC 24 isn’t a stranger to a bug or a glitch. If anyone saw the strangeness that happened the evening Team of the Year was released, you missed out, but the game has never turned into an old game before.

Recommended Videos

Today, however, that has changed, as Squad Battles has turned into FIFA 17 out of nowhere. Most of the mode is how it should be, and the gameplay hasn’t been altered, but something is wrong.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the featured squad screen is using assets from FIFA 17. The card design, colors, and font are right out of the game released at the end of 2016. The EA FC 24 item design is nowhere to be seen in the squad, with the iconic rare and non-rare contrast making an unexpected return.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Why this has happened, I have no idea. It hasn’t happened before, so it must be something going wrong in the coding of the game since the most recent update that arrived this week.

More than anything, I’m sad that the gameplay mechanics from FIFA 17 haven’t made a return too. I used to love the double tap circle low powered shot, especially with the Player of the Month Heung Min Son card that everyone used to have.

It’s likely only a matter of time until EA Sports notices the bug and reverts the card designs back to the EA FC 24 ones they’re supposed to be, but it’s a fun bit of nostalgia to see in the meantime.

I’m sure we all have features from previous FIFA titles that we’d like to see return. I just don’t think the FIFA 17 card design was one of them.