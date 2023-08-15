New Remnant 2 Patch Improves Performance on Consoles

The long-awaited Remnant 2 patch for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 users has finally arrived, bringing in a ton of new updates that improve the overall experience substantially.

The frame rate has seemingly been revamped after many fans noted its low quality during its launch. Any crashes you may have encountered have also been looked over, as Gunfire Games resolves problems with reported bugs.

Like the previous patch in early August, Xbox users will have a much easier time with the Respec and character-building mechanics. Furthermore, Archetypes have been revamped on both consoles, including an improvement on unlocked Archetypes at Wallace’s inventory (PS5) and general fixes with damage rates.

Many items that were deemed too overpowered have now been adjusted to create a more balanced system. For example, armor has been upgraded to meet the same standards as the robust Heavy Armor gear, along with a fix for the Nightfall’s overwhelming power.

Those who play on multiplayer mode will notice a few quality-of-life changes, such as an unlimited range of shared experience points and reduced incoming damage rate.

While the new update resolves some of the more significant issues in Remnant 2, you can expect another patch shortly for the Xbox consoles to improve the game further. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on these upcoming fixes once they have been implemented, and you can always issue any concerns with bugs and crashes via Discord, Reddit, or the Steam forum.